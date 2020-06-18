Lord Sugar thinks lockdown should end because no-one he knows died – only 5 responses you need

Lord Sugar thinks it’s time for the lockdown to end but not everyone’s convinced by his reasoning. Here’s what he had to tell Jeremy Vine on Channel 5.

"Who's dead? I'm not. I'm still alive. So's everybody else I know." Lord Alan Sugar tells us why he thinks it's safe for the UK to follow the US's lead in coming out of lockdown.@Lord_Sugar | @TheJeremyVine | #JeremyVine pic.twitter.com/ekAD5QBhJN — Jeremy Vine On 5 (@JeremyVineOn5) June 18, 2020

https://twitter.com/davemacladd/status/1273598804302934016?s=20

BREAKING: all the people Alan Sugar knows are alive. https://t.co/VW0wWEzYpI — Mark Watson (@watsoncomedian) June 18, 2020

"Idea for a new panel show called 'Who's Dead?, I'm Not'. Co-hosted by Alan Sugar & Ted Rodgers via Ouija board" pic.twitter.com/mBJIjX3ONm — Bacardi Oakheart (@Midgetgems26) June 18, 2020

Alan Sugar: “Why are we spending billions of pounds on Cancer Research? I haven’t got Cancer, so we must have cured it.” https://t.co/3jPtLnkTYs — Adam Rowe (@adamrowecomedy) June 18, 2020

I wonder why they haven't got anyone who's died of Covid-19 on this show, to give balance #typicalbbcbias https://t.co/Ng2LgtqT0k — Caitlin Moran (@caitlinmoran) June 18, 2020

Alan Sugar has had the same screensaver since 1998 https://t.co/xU037czXM8 — realmattlucas (@RealMattLucas) June 18, 2020

Who’s dead? I mean at the very least 41,000 people, Alan. https://t.co/nOZc9KCPHJ — James Felton (@JimMFelton) June 18, 2020

