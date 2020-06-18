Nigel Slater’s really not having any messing with his aubergine recipe
Leading contender for Twitter exchange of the day comes this, from our favourite chef, Nigel Slater, responding to a query from Susan about his aubergine recipe.
Made us smile.
Incredible exchange pic.twitter.com/7kGwXAcG8j
— Alex Micu (@axelk) June 18, 2020
Made me laugh. Though to be fair, if you cooked it with feta, toasted cashews and ras el hanout even a marrow might be edible. pic.twitter.com/HpqDE3NFKM
— Tom Sutcliffe (@tds153) June 18, 2020
Nigel’s still got it. pic.twitter.com/RRsZPRm5pQ
— mark emlyn evans (@marcooth) June 18, 2020
READ MORE
If these 19 dogs wearing bread masks don’t put a smile on your face – nothing will
Source @axelk