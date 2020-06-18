Nigel Slater’s really not having any messing with his aubergine recipe

Leading contender for Twitter exchange of the day comes this, from our favourite chef, Nigel Slater, responding to a query from Susan about his aubergine recipe.

Made us smile.

Made me laugh. Though to be fair, if you cooked it with feta, toasted cashews and ras el hanout even a marrow might be edible. pic.twitter.com/HpqDE3NFKM — Tom Sutcliffe (@tds153) June 18, 2020

Nigel’s still got it. pic.twitter.com/RRsZPRm5pQ — mark emlyn evans (@marcooth) June 18, 2020

