Fox News hilariously mistook a Monty Python reference for dissent among the protest ranks

A Fox News report on the Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone in Seattle – an occupation-style protest – turned a little surreal when the newscaster, Martha MacCallum, read out what she thought was a genuine comment from a protester.

The only problem with that – well, not the only problem – is that it was actually a joke reference to Monty Python and the Holy Grail, causing John Cleese to post this.

In fairness, we’d have put money on Fox News being the brand least likely to be au fait with the works of Monty Python.

Twitter loved the embarrassing gaffe.

Fox News fell for a Monty Python joke on Reddit lmao pic.twitter.com/Yo34yuQvlD — Josh Billinson (@jbillinson) June 13, 2020

This is too fucking good! @FoxNews anchor inadvertently reads Monty Python dialogue from "The Holy Grail" thinking it was real discord between anarchists in the #CHAZ pic.twitter.com/PHmnuYO3PU — Franklin López (@Franklin__Lopez) June 15, 2020

I don’t expect Martha MacCallum or anyone at Fox News to get Monty Python references but I do expect them to like, google shit that sounds a little bit off, actually no I don’t. This is as pure as the OANN correspondent thinking Dave from 2001 A Space Odyssey is the covid lab guy https://t.co/tg6YfpERPC — Matt HOST OF HARDBALL AT 7PM ON MSNBC Negrin (@MattNegrin) June 13, 2020

Delicious. Wait til they hear about the sinister Knights who say Ni behind the antifa movement. 👍🇨🇦 — Alex J Reeves (@GrtWhtNrthAlex) June 15, 2020

The Goddamn Batman thought they’d spotted something else Pythonesque recently.

Between this and Trump attempting to get a grant from the Ministry of Silly Walks I wonder what's next. — The Goddamn Batman (@GoddamnBatman39) June 15, 2020

It would explain a lot.

Just because it’s absolutely brilliant, here’s a longer version of the Holy Grail clip.

Source John Cleese Image Fox News screengrab, Trafalgar Releasing screengrab