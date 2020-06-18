Fox News hilariously mistook a Monty Python reference for dissent among the protest ranks

A Fox News report on the Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone in Seattle – an occupation-style protest – turned a little surreal when the newscaster, Martha MacCallum, read out what she thought was a genuine comment from a protester.

The only problem with that – well, not the only problem – is that it was actually a joke reference to Monty Python and the Holy Grail, causing John Cleese to post this.

In fairness, we’d have put money on Fox News being the brand least likely to be au fait with the works of Monty Python.

Twitter loved the embarrassing gaffe.

The Goddamn Batman thought they’d spotted something else Pythonesque recently.

It would explain a lot.

Just because it’s absolutely brilliant, here’s a longer version of the Holy Grail clip.

Source John Cleese Image Fox News screengrab, Trafalgar Releasing screengrab