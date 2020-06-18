Twitter dunked on Boris Johnson for his Australian biscuit “advert” – the only 6 reactions you need

On Wednesday, Boris Johnson released a pair of videos announcing the UK is in trade talks with Australia and New Zealand.

They included such highlights as the PM suggesting people think hobbits come from New Zealand and that the UK could send Marmite to Australia and get Vegemite in return – but why?

One particular moment got Twitter buzzing, and that was when Johnson appeared to break off to do an advert for Arnott’s Tim Tams, which are like Penguins, in case you were wondering.

There are few countries in the world who share a closer friendship than Australia and the UK. Now, as an independent trading nation for the first time in decades, we have the opportunity to turn our shared history and friendship into a world-leading free trade agreement. 🇬🇧🇦🇺 pic.twitter.com/PPWESs3aHq — Boris Johnson #StayAlert (@BorisJohnson) June 17, 2020

It's weird how UK shops aren't already rammed with Australian biscuits, isn't it? Almost as if it makes no economic sense to import a food from the other side of the the world that we already make locally in large quantities — Eddie Robson (@EddieRobson) June 17, 2020

A bit like when you live next door to Sainsbury’s in Swindon and you get a train to Asda in Newcastle to buy your mince? https://t.co/Fwtw4c1Iqe — rab livingstone (@rablivingstone) June 17, 2020

I'm delighted to finally be able to announce some real, tangible benefits of #Brexit:

-Tim Tams

-Vegemite pic.twitter.com/SbJGk92cHg — Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) June 17, 2020

Seems a fair swap: the UK automotive industry for cheaper Tim Tams. — Keith Burge (@carryonkeith) June 18, 2020

Naively, I had assumed this was photoshopped. pic.twitter.com/we13iDjEqc — alexmassie (@alexmassie) June 17, 2020

Boris Johnson’s hero:

We shall fight them on the beaches, we shall fight them on the landing grounds, we shall fight in the fields and in the streets, we shall fight in the hills; we shall never surrender Boris Johnson: pic.twitter.com/TgEsmBGrTG — James Felton (@JimMFelton) June 17, 2020

Finally, David Schneider ignored the chocolate biscuit distraction in order to highlight something more substantial.

So fantastic! A trade deal with Australia could be worth up to £1bn which is definitely better than free trade with the EU which is only worth – *checks notes* – £290bn. pic.twitter.com/9ziW5G40NV — David Schneider (@davidschneider) June 17, 2020

