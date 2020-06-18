Twitter dunked on Boris Johnson for his Australian biscuit “advert” – the only 6 reactions you need

On Wednesday, Boris Johnson released a pair of videos announcing the UK is in trade talks with Australia and New Zealand.

They included such highlights as the PM suggesting people think hobbits come from New Zealand and that the UK could send Marmite to Australia and get Vegemite in return – but why?

One particular moment got Twitter buzzing, and that was when Johnson appeared to break off to do an advert for Arnott’s Tim Tams, which are like Penguins, in case you were wondering.

These reactions really hit the sweet spot.

Finally, David Schneider ignored the chocolate biscuit distraction in order to highlight something more substantial.

