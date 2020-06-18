A bigoted bride tried to cancel her photographer for supporting Black Lives Matter and the response was picture perfect
A screenshot of an exchange between wedding photographer, Shakira Rochelle, and an outraged bride has gone viral because it illustrates the perfect way to deal with a bigot.
I love it here. pic.twitter.com/hKH4WFOSk2
— Q.🍫 (@PINKdot_COM) June 16, 2020
The post was picked up by Bored Panda, who gave the story a lot of love and no doubt helped drive its numbers even higher, as it’s now been liked a million times.
This is the Instagram post shared by Shakira, which drew such a poor reaction from the bride.
