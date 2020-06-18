A bigoted bride tried to cancel her photographer for supporting Black Lives Matter and the response was picture perfect

A screenshot of an exchange between wedding photographer, Shakira Rochelle, and an outraged bride has gone viral because it illustrates the perfect way to deal with a bigot.

The post was picked up by Bored Panda, who gave the story a lot of love and no doubt helped drive its numbers even higher, as it’s now been liked a million times.

This is the Instagram post shared by Shakira, which drew such a poor reaction from the bride.