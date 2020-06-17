People are delighted by the young Warwick Davis in this clip from “Return of the Ewok”

Back in 1982, the late, great David Tomblin directed a short mockumentary, Return of the Ewok, supposedly telling the story of how Warwick Davis had bagged the role of Wicket.

It was never released, but a section of it recently resurfaced on Twitter.

The quality isn’t great, but it’s well worth a watch.

Warwick Davis has such a sweet voice here.

Both nostalgic and hilarious

“Come back Ewok. Come Back Ewok!” Any memories of this, Mark @HamillHimself and @WarwickADavis ? pic.twitter.com/iIINvGpSmY — Lady Hamster Debra (@ponygal1986) June 15, 2020

If you thought the non-Star Wars music was familiar, it comes from another Warwick Davis classic, Willow.

Although Warwick hasn’t responded, Mark Hamill certainly remembered it.

This is from "Return of the Ewok" a featurette written & directed by 1st Assistant Director David Tomblin. Made during our breaks while filming "Return of the Jedi" for publicity, it was never officially released. Sadly, this clip is the most I've ever seen of it. #TrueStory https://t.co/VamfX1vRp6 — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) June 16, 2020

Twitter loved it – naturally.

Oh. My. God. What the hell is this and also I'm in love with it. https://t.co/x3gyRPrPeV — mktoon (@mktoon) June 16, 2020

This is the Star Wars/Willow mash-up I never knew I needed but am now going to watch a million times. https://t.co/Ioif2J7pLv — awesomejeninMN (@awesomejeninmn) June 17, 2020

We’ll leave the final word to Mark Hamill.

How could I forget?! — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) June 16, 2020

How, indeed.

from Carrie Fisher GIFs via Gfycat

