People are delighted by the young Warwick Davis in this clip from “Return of the Ewok”

Back in 1982, the late, great David Tomblin directed a short mockumentary, Return of the Ewok, supposedly telling the story of how Warwick Davis had bagged the role of Wicket.

It was never released, but a section of it recently resurfaced on Twitter.

The quality isn’t great, but it’s well worth a watch.

If you thought the non-Star Wars music was familiar, it comes from another Warwick Davis classic, Willow.

Although Warwick hasn’t responded, Mark Hamill certainly remembered it.

Twitter loved it – naturally.

We’ll leave the final word to Mark Hamill.

How, indeed.

