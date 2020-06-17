This teacher’s thread went viral because it shows why Marcus Rashford’s win was so important

You’ll know by now all about the government’s food voucher U-turn after the amazing campaign by footballer Marcus Rashford.

This teacher’s thread went viral today because it shows just how important his win was, and what it will mean to many, many children across the country.

A 13 yr old boy in my tutor group called Sinan once started crying because he’d lost his pound during the day. He was upset because that was his dinner. Without it he’d have to wait until school breakfast club the next day for a meal… 1/5 — Nicola Garrard 🏳️‍🌈 BLM (@nmgarrard) June 16, 2020

My tutor group had one of the best attendance/punctuality rates because I had a toaster in my classroom (not PAT tested and eventually confiscated) I made toast & butter & jam for my boys on normal mornings, and brought in fruit & brioche on GCSE exam mornings. 2/5 — Nicola Garrard 🏳️‍🌈 BLM (@nmgarrard) June 16, 2020

A lot of boys would find Fridays and the last day of term the worst time because they’d have to wait until school started again to eat properly. 70% of the boys at my school were eligible for free school meals. 3/5 — Nicola Garrard 🏳️‍🌈 BLM (@nmgarrard) June 16, 2020

They were always generous. They’d share food in the canteen and split break time pizza baguette slices three, four ways. As a young teacher, I soon realised I didn’t need the rewards and sanctions system to keep kids working and well behaved. I just needed biscuits. 4/5 — Nicola Garrard 🏳️‍🌈 BLM (@nmgarrard) June 16, 2020

So back to Sinan and his lost pound… Another boy – not a friend of his – covertly flicked a pound coin out of his pocket and said, ‘Here it is, I found it.’ He knew what that pound meant. @MarcusRashford has just done that for 1.3m kids. #HolidaysWithoutHunger 5/5 — Nicola Garrard 🏳️‍🌈 BLM (@nmgarrard) June 16, 2020

Thank you for your compassion and what you have done.. My partner works in a primary school and they don't have non uniform day because they know that a lot of the kid's can't afford to bring in £1, 😢😢 — Silverfox (@Silverf20038328) June 17, 2020

I was fortunate enough never to miss meals as a child. It wasn’t until I took a diploma in education at a maori college that I heard about teachers bringing a loaf of bread to class each day… it horrifies me that this is still necessary in a modern classroom. — Mark Cross🇬🇧🇪🇺🇳🇿🔸 (@ThatGuyFromUK) June 17, 2020

When I worked in a secondary school on the pastoral/behaviour team it was clear many of the children I was dealing with never got breakfast. I soon kept a supply of breakfast biscuits in my desk drawer, paid for out of my own pocket. No idea how many lunches I paid for as well. — Georgina (@gs_mick) June 16, 2020

Thank you for the care and difference you made and make. Xx — Wendy Beech-Ward (@wendybeechward) June 16, 2020

