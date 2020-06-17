This man wading into a pond to retrieve his dog is a very funny watch

This video of a man wading into a pond to retrieve his dog has gone wildly viral because, well, you’re going to have to watch it for yourself.

The contrasting emotions of the man – and the dog – is quite something.

Wonderful.

Source @DickKingSmith Imgur