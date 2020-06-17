This man wading into a pond to retrieve his dog is a very funny watch

This video of a man wading into a pond to retrieve his dog has gone wildly viral because, well, you’re going to have to watch it for yourself.

The contrasting emotions of the man – and the dog – is quite something.

Man reluctantly gets into pond. pic.twitter.com/1YVaWitfMz — Dick King-Smith HQ (@DickKingSmith) June 17, 2020

Wonderful.

The way that man walks tells you he’s had to do this before. Dog equivalent of a small child at the back of a Bouncy Castle. — J Goddard (@jengoddard2) June 17, 2020

Thank you so much, that made me laugh out loud for the 1st time in a long time — penalisedsaver (@penalisedsaver) June 17, 2020

I had to wade into a stream to retrieve my border collie who had been biting at a tiny waterfall thing for 90 mins. I feel this guy’s pain — Michael (@BlueMerleBill) June 17, 2020

I love the slow, tired walk of resignation. I can almost hear him muttering “every sodding time…” 😆 — Dave Williams (@DevilValleyCelt) June 17, 2020

Pure joy on the dogs face. Delightful. 😁 — Nom De Plume🐨 (@nomdeplume42) June 17, 2020

Took this yesterday, it’s a happy dog thing, picks his ball up when he’d done pic.twitter.com/eOmZ0Qwg7q — Graham Brown (@vintvinylshop) June 17, 2020

