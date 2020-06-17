This extraordinary account of ‘luxury lockdown in Kensington’ is really raising hackles

To the Financial Times, which has been getting a lot of attention today with this person’s account of ‘The awkward lessons of my luxury lockdown in Kensington.’

It’s in a section called FT Wealth so that gives you a hint of what to expect. Except, when you read it, it still takes the breath away.

You can read the whole thing here but here’s just a flavour.



And then there was the bit about the challenges of – and solutions to – homeschooling.

Anyway, that’s enough already. Here are just some of the things people were saying about it.

hats off to @FT for having the nerve to publish this https://t.co/YGZuNpxYOB — Anne Applebaum (@anneapplebaum) June 17, 2020

This is astonishing. Thought it was a spoof at first: "The awkward lessons of my luxury lockdown in Kensington" https://t.co/pCi0x7N5Vj — Michael Hogan (@michaelhogan) June 17, 2020

I quite like this as an actual honest portrayal of how utterly disconnected the super wealthy are. Also I read it in a Smita Smitten voice, so that helped https://t.co/pxD0v4Vu1B — Coco Khan (@cocobyname) June 17, 2020

The Financial Times’ new hate read section is great, real commitment to the character. https://t.co/1wJ3eicFNX pic.twitter.com/ohbC22XxEo — Jim Waterson (@jimwaterson) June 17, 2020

This is, by some considerable distance, the best piece I’ve read about the virus in the last four months. It’s an absolute masterpiece.https://t.co/2rfIRcLOkv — Karl Brophy (@KarlBrophy) June 17, 2020

Just in case you want to be more angry than you already are, here’s the link again.

