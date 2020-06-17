The twist in this clip of a guy being pulled over by the cops is making everyone’s day better

This woman had some big news for her partner but rather than telling him straight she decided to give it a bit of the old razzle dazzle.

By employing some friendly police officers to give her a helping hand. It’s quite th watch.

My man was pulled over. I needed this… pic.twitter.com/gAjkE5z8Fr — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) June 17, 2020

It went viral – wildly viral – and here are just some of the things people were saying about it.

We all needed that! — Michael Kelly (@michaeljkellyjr) June 17, 2020

Me when nothing went wrong. pic.twitter.com/0LA0geRdwS — Danny Davis 🏀M 0-0 🏀W 0-0 🏈 0-0 (@DannyDa27021564) June 17, 2020

Yeah, wives DON'T DO THIS He had some serious nervous laughter — BlackPanthro (@damon77049) June 17, 2020

That was so cool. We need more Cops like Todd.. — ..Mike "Real Men Wear Mask" Regan.. (@Regan0002112) June 17, 2020

READ MORE

This man wading into a pond to retrieve his dog is a very funny watch

Source @TheoShantonas H/T @RexChapman