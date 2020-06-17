The only 5 takedowns you need after Labour tried to claim Marcus Rashford’s food vouchers goal

Marcus Rashford has arguably made the best use of his lockdown time out of – well, anybody.

Among other things, the 22-year-old Manchester United forward has learnt some BSL to promote Deaf Awareness Week, donated 30 per cent of his salary to Manchester hospitals and recorded fun workouts for kids to do at home.

Best of all, his campaign to get the government to continue providing food vouchers during the summer holiday was successful, vastly improving the prospects of 1.3m vulnerable children.

He was widely congratulated on Twitter.

The leader of the Labour party, Sir Keir Starmer, shared this perfectly pitched message.

Unfortunately, the Twitter account of the Labour Party didn’t take his lead.

It probably would have helped to mention Marcus Rashford, for a start.

Twitter wasn’t going to let that lie.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

Finally, Nick Harvey, who has a special knack for fixing Twitter errors, wrote what they probably really wish they’d written.

Image BBC screengrab