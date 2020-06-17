The only 5 takedowns you need after Labour tried to claim Marcus Rashford’s food vouchers goal

Marcus Rashford has arguably made the best use of his lockdown time out of – well, anybody.

Among other things, the 22-year-old Manchester United forward has learnt some BSL to promote Deaf Awareness Week, donated 30 per cent of his salary to Manchester hospitals and recorded fun workouts for kids to do at home.

Best of all, his campaign to get the government to continue providing food vouchers during the summer holiday was successful, vastly improving the prospects of 1.3m vulnerable children.

I don’t even know what to say.

Just look at what we can do when we come together, THIS is England in 2020. — Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) June 16, 2020

He was widely congratulated on Twitter.

Incredible, vital work. Congratulations and thank you x — Sarah Phelps (@PhelpsieSarah) June 16, 2020

Coming from a single parent household and knowing how much it helped my Mum out over the years, I salute you @MarcusRashford This won’t be the first, or last, time you hear this but well played sir. 👏👏👏👏👏 #MarcusRashford #feedthekids — Paddy McGuinness (@PaddyMcGuinness) June 16, 2020

The leader of the Labour party, Sir Keir Starmer, shared this perfectly pitched message.

Well done to @MarcusRashford for leading a campaign which has made sure 1.3 million children do not go hungry this summer.#HolidaysWithoutHunger pic.twitter.com/MpVX7rrtau — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) June 16, 2020

Unfortunately, the Twitter account of the Labour Party didn’t take his lead.

It probably would have helped to mention Marcus Rashford, for a start.

Twitter wasn’t going to let that lie.

1.

I wasn't aware Marcus Rashford changed his name by deed poll in the last hour to 'The Labour Party'… delete this nonsense. https://t.co/gEfBt0M0f6 — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) June 16, 2020

2.

3.

And by we you mean he — James Felton (@JimMFelton) June 16, 2020

4.

*We* did it.

Labour being that Dad who hogs the gas & air during childbirth. https://t.co/14lH74PraX — Geoff Norcott (@GeoffNorcott) June 16, 2020

5.

Reword this tweet and give credit to @MarcusRashford not yourselves. — kath 🙀😷❄️🇪🇺✊🏾 (@KathyBurke) June 16, 2020

Finally, Nick Harvey, who has a special knack for fixing Twitter errors, wrote what they probably really wish they’d written.

I’ve fixed that for you. You’re welcome. pic.twitter.com/PxsO0fzblg — Nick Harvey (@mrnickharvey) June 16, 2020

