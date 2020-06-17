Matt Hancock got Marcus Rashford’s name wrong but the footballer had the best response

On Tuesday, the Prime Minister thanked Marcus Rashford for *checks notes* persuading the Prime Minister that leaving children to go hungry wasn’t a great plan.

This morning, the Health Secretary, Matt Hancock, appeared on Sky News and he also praised the young footballer for his efforts. Sort of.

Oh dear. Matt Hancock accidentally called Marcus Rashford “Daniel Rashford”. pic.twitter.com/wzZg7vDgai — Aubrey Allegretti (@breeallegretti) June 17, 2020

Probably not a Manchester United fan, then.

Here’s how Twitter reacted to “Daniel Rashford“.

1.

Good to see @MattHancock finally giving credit to footballers and Daniel Rashford in particular pic.twitter.com/b3lcqsTcP7 — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) June 17, 2020

2.

I didn't lie when I said I wasn't aware of Marcus Rashford until yesterday. Up until then I'd been talking to Daniel Rashford. pic.twitter.com/831oqidsj3 — Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) June 17, 2020

3.

I think it was Freud who pointed out that when you lie (eg “the U-turn on Free School Meals was terrific”) your psyche spends so much effort on it, it makes a mistake elsewhere. https://t.co/RnJfnwNbIL — David Schneider (@davidschneider) June 17, 2020

4.

5.

Good to see Matt Hancock giving Daniel Rashford the praise he deserves. A true Manchester Athletic fan.

pic.twitter.com/muxjaWYilx — David Lammy (@DavidLammy) June 17, 2020

6.

7.

‘Matt Hancock and I both love soccer, our favourite player is Daniel Rashford and we look forward to seeing him score a century at Wimbledon’ pic.twitter.com/G7jRDQWAQS — 🤣 The Dad Joke Man 😉 (@DadJokeMan) June 17, 2020

8.

"So Mr Hancock, who's your favourite actor?"

"Well I love that Marcus Radcliffe from Barry Potter." — Keith Burge (@carryonkeith) June 17, 2020



Daniel Marcus Rashford had the best response.

I’ve been called much worse over the last couple of days 🤣 — Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) June 17, 2020

Source Sky News via Aubrey Allegretti Image Sky News screengrab via Aubrey Allegretti