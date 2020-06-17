Matt Hancock got Marcus Rashford’s name wrong but the footballer had the best response

On Tuesday, the Prime Minister thanked Marcus Rashford for *checks notes* persuading the Prime Minister that leaving children to go hungry wasn’t a great plan.

This morning, the Health Secretary, Matt Hancock, appeared on Sky News and he also praised the young footballer for his efforts. Sort of.

Probably not a Manchester United fan, then.

Here’s how Twitter reacted to “Daniel Rashford“.

Daniel Marcus Rashford had the best response.

