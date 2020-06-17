Non-essential shops have opened and people are queuing up to joke about it – our 16 favourites

After three months of only being able to buy things they really need – which definitely includes chocolate, crisps and alcohol – shoppers in England have been given the gift of non-essential shopping …and queues.

Oh, the queues.

Twitter’s funny people have been reacting to the new rules – and these are the best we’ve seen so far.

My brain contemplating going to a busy clothes shop today pic.twitter.com/ZTXJ8twgC8 — tom jamieson (@jamiesont) June 15, 2020

People shouting at each other in the face in the supermarket about being less than 2m from each other Coronavirus: pic.twitter.com/g60qGMxsSJ — Dr Philip Lee (@drphiliplee1) June 15, 2020

I never realised Extreme Shopping would be so popular — end of daves ❄️ 🥕 🧻 (@davemacladd) June 15, 2020

Just went to Primark, Sports Direct & the local shopping centre for the first time in months & I cannot believe what I managed to get! Covid-19. — Phlegm Clandango (@Cain_Unable) June 15, 2020

Everyone but me was going the wrong way down the grocery aisle. — Just Bill (@WilliamAder) June 16, 2020

I've been on Twitter for over 10 years but I think "It's your national civic duty to go shopping" is the most everyday dystopian thing I've seen yet. — You can call me Q (from a safe distance) (@QuintinForbes) June 15, 2020

I see window shopping is back. pic.twitter.com/i4xNNN7tIU — Mr Roger Quimbly (@RogerQuimbly) June 15, 2020

I haven’t been to the shops today, now they’ve reopened, and have no plans to visit them either. Mainly because that would involve me having to brush my hair and put on a bra. — Amanda (@Pandamoanimum) June 15, 2020

9.