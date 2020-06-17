Non-essential shops have opened and people are queuing up to joke about it – our 16 favourites
After three months of only being able to buy things they really need – which definitely includes chocolate, crisps and alcohol – shoppers in England have been given the gift of non-essential shopping …and queues.
Oh, the queues.
Twitter’s funny people have been reacting to the new rules – and these are the best we’ve seen so far.
1.
My brain contemplating going to a busy clothes shop today pic.twitter.com/ZTXJ8twgC8
— tom jamieson (@jamiesont) June 15, 2020
2.
People shouting at each other in the face in the supermarket about being less than 2m from each other
Coronavirus: pic.twitter.com/g60qGMxsSJ
— Dr Philip Lee (@drphiliplee1) June 15, 2020
3.
I never realised Extreme Shopping would be so popular
— end of daves ❄️ 🥕 🧻 (@davemacladd) June 15, 2020
4.
Just went to Primark, Sports Direct & the local shopping centre for the first time in months & I cannot believe what I managed to get! Covid-19.
— Phlegm Clandango (@Cain_Unable) June 15, 2020
5.
Everyone but me was going the wrong way down the grocery aisle.
— Just Bill (@WilliamAder) June 16, 2020
6.
I've been on Twitter for over 10 years but I think "It's your national civic duty to go shopping" is the most everyday dystopian thing I've seen yet.
— You can call me Q (from a safe distance) (@QuintinForbes) June 15, 2020
7.
I see window shopping is back. pic.twitter.com/i4xNNN7tIU
— Mr Roger Quimbly (@RogerQuimbly) June 15, 2020
8.
I haven’t been to the shops today, now they’ve reopened, and have no plans to visit them either. Mainly because that would involve me having to brush my hair and put on a bra.
— Amanda (@Pandamoanimum) June 15, 2020
9.
There are going to be massive queues for the returns desk tomorrow when everyone realises that they're now three sizes larger than they were the last time they bought clothes.
— T'Other Simon (@TOther_Simon) June 15, 2020