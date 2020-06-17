Boris Johnson said he’d not heard of Marcus Rashford’s campaign until the day before – only 5 replies you need

Boris Johnson made every effort at the government’s daily briefing to explain away his humiliating U-turn over providing food vouchers for some of England’s poorer families.

Johnson backed down in the face of a hugely popular campaign by footballer Marcus Rashford (you’ve probably heard about it).

Except the so-called prime minister said he hadn’t come across Rashford’s interest in the issue until the day before.

Boris Johnson says he did not know about the ⁦@MarcusRashford⁩ campaign on school meals until today pic.twitter.com/GCw7kem7cZ — Jim Pickard (@PickardJE) June 16, 2020

Which didn’t just surprise people. It left them dumbfounded. These are the only 5 replies you need.

1.

'PM understands issues facing families across UK. He'll respond to Marcus Rashford’s letter as soon as he can'

-Official Spokesman June 15 'I congratulated him on his campaign which I only became aware of very recently, in fact today'

-Boris Johnson June 16 How PM does politics — Paul Johnson (@paul__johnson) June 16, 2020

2.

Boris Johnson here making it clear he only became aware of Marcus Rashford’s campaign today unlike that heartless politician who rejected the campaign yesterday, Boris Johnson. pic.twitter.com/nHoN2t1QUp — David Schneider (@davidschneider) June 16, 2020

3.

Boris Johnson just claimed he wasn’t aware of this campaign he rejected yesterday until today https://t.co/kMs1p7niVz — James Felton (@JimMFelton) June 16, 2020

4.

He should get his eyes tested. https://t.co/2Lk0lzHzGS — James O'Brien (@mrjamesob) June 16, 2020

5.

Look I really don’t want to say this, it cheapens political discourse and it’s highly defamatory, but it is at least theoretically possible that when Boris Johnson says he hadn’t heard about the Marcus Rashford campaign until today, he might not be telling the truth. — Tom Peck (@tompeck) June 16, 2020

To conclude, this.

Jesus! @BorisJohnson says he was only aware of the free school meals campaign today. The Tory MP who chairs the education select committee has been on this for weeks. How on earth does this clown fill his day? — ALASTAIR CAMPBELL (@campbellclaret) June 16, 2020

And this.

So either he has terrible advisors not telling him about something like this, or he just makes it all up as he goes along and doesn’t even care that we all know it’s rubbish https://t.co/NFL6kVOhrk — Yvette Cooper (@YvetteCooperMP) June 16, 2020

READ MORE

