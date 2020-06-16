Senator Ted Cruz tried to get actor Ron Perlman to fight a congressman – because 2020

Just when you thought American politics couldn’t get any stranger, Senator Ted Cruz tried to get actor Ron Perlman to agree to a fight – with Republican Representative Jim Jordan, a former college wrestler and coach.

Strap yourselves in – this one goes all over the place.

It started when Florida Representative Matt Gaetz shared his thoughts on the NFL’s decision to allow players to take the knee during the national anthem.

This was Ron Perlman’s response. The language from here onward is definitely not safe for work.

Gaetz seemed to completely misunderstand the concept of acting.

This riposte drew metaphorical blood.

It also earned him this burn from comedian Joe Heenan.

There was a lot more to the battle of wits, in which only the Hellboy actor appeared to have turned up armed.

Like this:

And this:

Things took an even more baffling turn when Senator Ted Cruz stepped in to defend Gaetz.

Strong “My big brother can beat you up.” Vibes from the Senator. He probably should have kept out of it.

