Senator Ted Cruz tried to get actor Ron Perlman to fight a congressman – because 2020

Just when you thought American politics couldn’t get any stranger, Senator Ted Cruz tried to get actor Ron Perlman to agree to a fight – with Republican Representative Jim Jordan, a former college wrestler and coach.

Strap yourselves in – this one goes all over the place.

It started when Florida Representative Matt Gaetz shared his thoughts on the NFL’s decision to allow players to take the knee during the national anthem.

I’d rather the US not have a soccer team than have a soccer team that won’t stand for the National Anthem. You shouldn’t get to play under our flag as our national team if you won’t stand when it is raised. — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) June 11, 2020

This was Ron Perlman’s response. The language from here onward is definitely not safe for work.

The US Soccer team called and you guessed it… said they couldn’t give any less of a fuck about what you two dipshits think. @realDonaldTrump @mattgaetz — Ron Perlman (@perlmutations) June 13, 2020

Gaetz seemed to completely misunderstand the concept of acting.

This racial justice warrior had no problem in Hollywood portraying the White Supremacist leader of a motorcycle gang. #SOA https://t.co/mKUFz4y5ru — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) June 14, 2020

This riposte drew metaphorical blood.

Yessir, so true! So rewarding playing assholes on tv. Tell me sir, how is it actually being one? https://t.co/8Yk4lXvyAI — Ron Perlman (@perlmutations) June 14, 2020

It also earned him this burn from comedian Joe Heenan.

Wait till he finds out William Shatner has never been in outer space pic.twitter.com/Z9Yjds7yBd — joe heenan (@joeheenan) June 14, 2020

There was a lot more to the battle of wits, in which only the Hellboy actor appeared to have turned up armed.

Like this:

Speaking of Woke Matty, do you think it’s just Hollywood that thinks you’re an asshole? Read the comments, I’ll wait… https://t.co/gUg6buUQ7t — Ron Perlman (@perlmutations) June 14, 2020

And this:

PS: You’re lucky for this guy Matt. If it weren’t for him you’d be the ugliest politician walking. @mattgaetz pic.twitter.com/uUgUDKHgZA — Ron Perlman (@perlmutations) June 15, 2020

Things took an even more baffling turn when Senator Ted Cruz stepped in to defend Gaetz.

Listen Hellboy. You talk good game when you’ve got Hollywood makeup & stuntmen. But I’ll bet $10k—to the nonpolitical charity of your choice—that you couldn’t last 5 min in the wrestling ring w/ @Jim_Jordan w/o getting pinned. You up for it? Or does your publicist say too risky? https://t.co/eRerYVe5kj — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) June 15, 2020

Strong “My big brother can beat you up.” Vibes from the Senator. He probably should have kept out of it.

Wait, is this THEE Ted Cruz? Holy shit man! Is this the same guy let little Donnie call his wife A dog and his father an assassin and now kisses his ass? Yo, can I get your autograph man? https://t.co/6QDwCaEkpv — Ron Perlman (@perlmutations) June 15, 2020