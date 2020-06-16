Spare a thought for the artist who made this infographic of non-essential jobs

Singapore’s Sunday Times conducted a survey to find out which jobs people thought were essential and decidedly non-essential.

This was the result:



Ashley Tan via The Sunday Times

There’s one obvious problem with that marvellous infographic.

thinking about the artist who had to design this ST infographic pic.twitter.com/paAGOPYjhC — YEOLO™ (@tzehern_) June 14, 2020

they had to commission an artist to make this pic.twitter.com/qJjBoxxLAS — Jeremy Nguyen (@jeremywins) June 15, 2020

In fact, the results didn’t go down well at all.

My dad was a welder, when I was 16 I told him I wanted to be an artist expecting the “not a real job” talk. He said “ everything you can see, hold , buy and enjoy has been designed by someone, even trees are planted due to a plan. You’ll do just fine” https://t.co/QcF8Au8ywe — ✨Sonny Ross ✨ (@sonnyrossdraws) June 15, 2020

Who the hell thinks telemarketers are more essential than artists?? — Cat the Cat (@nekothekitty) June 15, 2020

This country still has a long way to go in terms of the appreciation and critical understanding of the arts and it’s role in society. Long, long way to go. pic.twitter.com/l50vGbfQ3Z — Mr. H (@asonofapeach) June 14, 2020

Robert Ronny made this very good point.

This is a survey in Singapore..

71 % said Artists are the least essential job right now..

But honestly..can you survived this pandemic without all the songs.. the films that accompany you during the lock down? Can you keep your sanity?

I rest my case..https://t.co/TvUMxdaXg3 — Robert Ronny (@robertronny) June 15, 2020

Unimaginable.

