Spare a thought for the artist who made this infographic of non-essential jobs

Singapore’s Sunday Times conducted a survey to find out which jobs people thought were essential and decidedly non-essential.

This was the result:


Ashley Tan via The Sunday Times

There’s one obvious problem with that marvellous infographic.

In fact, the results didn’t go down well at all.

Robert Ronny made this very good point.

Unimaginable.

READ MORE

These requests for artists to work for no money are truly outrageous

Source Mothership Image Mothership, @themephotos on Unsplash