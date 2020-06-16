“I don’t have money to buy food and my third grader really wants a computer”

This chancer tried to get a computer at less than half the asking price with a sob story about a divorce and young child, but the tale didn’t stack up.

The choosing beggar started politely, but quickly resorted to an insultingly low offer.

While the seller remained calm, the prospective customer had obviously decided brashness was a winning tactic.

She was wrong.

She tried one last tactic.

The unconvincing grift drew a lot of comments from Redditors, none of which were complimentary.

And a third grader is so knowledgeable that he knows all about all of the components that you used in building your computer.

wind-river7

Can’t afford food but will spend 450 on a PC. Bad priorities

snafu2922

I wouldn’t argue. When she said “450 take it or leave it” I’d respond with “leave it”.

Zoreb1

Ma’am could you put your third grader on, I think I might have a more sensible conversation that way.

KungFuSpoon

J_Hemphill wasn’t buying any of it – the beggar’s sob story, that is, not the computer components.

“This is a scummy businessman stringing buzzwords together to berate you into under-pricing your rig so he can strip it and resell it piecemeal. There is no kid, there is no divorce, there is no financial trouble.”

It’s come to something when you can’t trust strangers on the internet anymore.

