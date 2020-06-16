Everyone’s cheering Marcus Rashford’s amazing victory – except Daily Mail readers, of course

There’s only one thing as predictable as a government U-turn and that was the response of Daily Mail readers to Marcus Rashford’s remarkable win today.

The Manchester United and England star, you won’t need reminding, forced the government into a humiliating U-turn on free school meal vouchers today.

Pretty much the entire internet was delighted, as you can read here. Not these readers of the Daily Mail, though.

‘SCHOOLED: With grim and depressing predictability, we can see that Daily Mail readers are furious that the government will be helping to feed poor children over the summer holidays,’ says @DMReporter over on Twitter.

And here they are.

