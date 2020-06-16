Dominic Raab claims the scientists are too busy to come to the daily briefing – 8 unfavourable peer reviews

Until recently, Downing Street coronavirus briefings featured one or two scientific advisers. They were able to present in-depth answers to medical questions while the politician dealt with policy.

However, some of the scientific advisers have gone rogue, giving opinions that differed from the official position of the government, like this from Professor Jonathan Van Tam.

The comment was widely believed to pass judgement on Chief Spad, Dominic Cummings. Professor Van Tam hasn’t appeared since that day, and other scientists have followed a similar route.

The i newspaper’s Jane Merrick raised the issue at Monday’s briefing.

Jane wasn’t happy with the answer.

Neither were these people.

This response from @Calumets explains why people are concerned about the absence of scientific advisers at the briefings.

Source Jane Merrick Image BBC screengrab