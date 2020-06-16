‘Bubonic Plague’ guy wins facepalm of the week

Facepalm of the week. Don’t actually touch your face with your palm, though. Just do the motion.

‘Bubonic plague still exists throughout the world. I saw a sign in Yellowstone Nat Park (USA) that said not to feed or interact with the local squirrels or rodents because they have been found to carry “Plague”.’ B4dG04t

‘You can still get it now and there have been multiple smaller outbreaks of it throughout history.’ phunwithphysics201

‘The bubonic plague still exists today and it is treated with antibiotics not a vaccine.’ t33j4f