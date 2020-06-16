A cabinet minister’s 5-word response to Marcus Rashford’s free school meals plea had the entire internet shaking its head

You’ll probably have seen by now footballer Marcus Rashford’s campaign for free school meals.

The Manchester United and England star wants the government to extend its free school meals voucher system for low-income families over the summer holiday period, a campaign which has so far been rejected by Boris Johnson.

Here’s what Rashford said on Twitter today.

And it got overwhelming support from lots of people, as you’ll see from all the times it’s been shared.

Not from Therese Coffey, though, the Conservative MP who is also Boris Johnson’s secretary of state for work and pensions. Here’s the entirety of what she had to say in response to Rashford’s campaign on Twitter today.

‘Water cannot be disconnected though’

There’s tone deaf, there’s missing the point … and then there’s Therese Coffey. Here are are just a few of the things people were saying about it today.

Here’s what Rashford had to say in response.

We look forward to reading her reply. While we wait, here are a few things other people have had to say about Rashford’s campaign.

UPDATE

And here’s what was written, sorry, what she said later on Twitter.

