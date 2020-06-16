10 funny things the pandemic has shown us

Where are we now with the coronavirus? Some of us are still indoors, some are in a mile-long queue for a clothes shop and others are impatiently waiting for Greggs to release the list of branches it’s opening.

In the meantime …

1. Some people will do anything for a second date

(First date) Her: My favourite scene in Romeo and Juliet is when both of them die together. Me: *trying to impress her* I'm infected with Coronavirus. — karanbir singh (@karanbirtinna) June 15, 2020

2. Dark humour is getting some of us through this

If you find a mask oppressive you are really going to hate an endotracheal tube — Mark Lewis (@marklewismd) June 13, 2020

3. There are no excuses

Yes New Zealand is doing a better job fighting the Coronavirus but the difference between them and us is New Zealand is an island. — joe heenan (@joeheenan) June 14, 2020

4. Not everybody is following the science

5. Some people have new skills

When lockdown started I was anxious, lonely, tired and stressed. Now I’m also good at darts. — Laura (@fairycakes) June 14, 2020

6. There’s always room for puns

CUSTOMER: why has your colleague got a larger plastic face covering than you? SHOP ASSISTANT: that’s the supervisor. — GlennyRodge (@GlennyRodge) June 15, 2020

7. Richard Curtis has definitely got a coronavirus script on the go

8. Lockdown has conspired against our BMIs – be kind to yourselves

Exactly 12 weeks today since we went into lockdown. That’s incidentally the number of inches my waistline has increased by. — Tony Shepherd (@tonysheps) June 16, 2020

9. It’s good to celebrate the small victories

Me when I have an alcohol-free night during lockdown pic.twitter.com/6GeL37yVIp — Craig Deeley 🇪🇺🏳️‍🌈 (@craiguito) June 16, 2020

10. Work smart, not hard

Don’t go shopping yet. You'll have to fight your way through the crowds of media reporting on shocking scenes of people going shopping. — paul bassett davies (@thewritertype) June 15, 2020

