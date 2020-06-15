19 of the most weird and wonderful things people have ordered while drunk

Being stuck indoors inevitably means more opportunities for drunk online shopping.

Sometimes it’s useful, if quirky, like this face mask.


Sometimes it’s really not useful, like the 200 super balls someone drunk-ordered and ended up giving away.


These other drunk purchases can probably be placed at various points along the sublime to ridiculous scale.

1.

Kaleidoscope goggles – obviously


2.

Who hasn’t had a skinful and realised their Latin isn’t as good as it should be?


3.

This very handy *checks notes* sausage stuffer


4.

A Rihanna T-shirt


5.

The best shower curtain of all time


6.

A screaming stuffed monkey full of surgical tubing


7.

What dog about town wouldn’t want a bow-tie?


8.

A few months’ supply of Irish oatmeal and marshmallow pieces


9.

The pug version of Chairman Mao – in cushion form


10.

Possibly the most terrifying Joker mask ever made


11.

It’s always good to take up a new hobby


12.

When drunk, people tend not to check the size guide


13.

Well, it has been quite rainy


14.

This fine portrait of Danny DeVito


15.

Mark your possessions with these unusual cat stickers


16.

Leave it in the box – it might be worth something


17.

500 iris bulbs the buyer didn’t have space for


18.

Everybody needs a plush Waluigi – probably


19.

“Buy vinyl” they said, “It’s cool”


Sometimes, a drunk purchase is a mystery, like the object shared on Reddit by u/junta79, who added this:

So, my wife apparently drunk purchased this for me the other night and now can’t remember what it’s for.


Do you know what it is? If you don’t, have a guess then click through to see if you were right.

