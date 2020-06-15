19 of the most weird and wonderful things people have ordered while drunk

Being stuck indoors inevitably means more opportunities for drunk online shopping.

Sometimes it’s useful, if quirky, like this face mask.



Sometimes it’s really not useful, like the 200 super balls someone drunk-ordered and ended up giving away.



These other drunk purchases can probably be placed at various points along the sublime to ridiculous scale.

1.

Kaleidoscope goggles – obviously



2.

Who hasn’t had a skinful and realised their Latin isn’t as good as it should be?



3.

This very handy *checks notes* sausage stuffer



4.

A Rihanna T-shirt



5.

The best shower curtain of all time



6.

A screaming stuffed monkey full of surgical tubing



7.

What dog about town wouldn’t want a bow-tie?



8.

A few months’ supply of Irish oatmeal and marshmallow pieces



9.

The pug version of Chairman Mao – in cushion form



10.

Possibly the most terrifying Joker mask ever made



11.

It’s always good to take up a new hobby



12.

When drunk, people tend not to check the size guide



13.

Well, it has been quite rainy



14.

This fine portrait of Danny DeVito



15.

Mark your possessions with these unusual cat stickers



16.

Leave it in the box – it might be worth something



17.

500 iris bulbs the buyer didn’t have space for



18.

Everybody needs a plush Waluigi – probably



19.

“Buy vinyl” they said, “It’s cool”



Sometimes, a drunk purchase is a mystery, like the object shared on Reddit by u/junta79, who added this:

“So, my wife apparently drunk purchased this for me the other night and now can’t remember what it’s for.“



Do you know what it is? If you don’t, have a guess then click through to see if you were right.