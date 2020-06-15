This elephant making a joke with this guy’s hat is the content we all need today
This is such a lovely, amazing, beautiful moment, and it’s all over in 16 seconds flat.
An elephant playfully stealing and then returning a wildlife photographer's hat pic.twitter.com/B9yYG5C3aY
— Back To Nature (@backt0nature) June 14, 2020
Don’t try to pretend you’re not going to watch it again. And again.
THE ELEPHANT ALSO PUTS THE HAT ON ITS OWN HEAD. THE ELEPHANT MAKES A JOKE AND PRETENDS TO WEAR THE HAT AND I THINK MY HEART JUST BURST. https://t.co/Uva8hsXQH4
— Amanda (@Pandamoanimum) June 14, 2020
Apparently elephant brains light up in reaction to us the same way ours do to puppies. They think we are cute.
— Sir Fox (@DemonBob_Badman) June 14, 2020
"hey watch this. Yoink. OH LOOK AT ME I'M A HUMAN HAHAHA HOOPITY-HOO I TAKE TINY POOPS AND HAVE TERRIBLE ANXIETY hahaha just kidding Alan we like to have fun here" https://t.co/iUYsQMGU4V
— Sam Sykes (@SamSykesSwears) June 14, 2020
He actually tries it on before giving it back…
— Candace (@B0rdertourista) June 14, 2020
I think if you’re sentient enough to mock people you shouldn’t be hunted. https://t.co/nCptlRlraA
— Joan Wendland (@BandCgames) June 14, 2020
One or two people thought the elephant might be being abused, so the brilliant @pandamoanimum, who was among those who shared the clip, did this.
I saw this video and just saw a beautiful moment. Then some people said the elephant was beaten into behaving this way and accused me of promoting animal cruelty, which I would NEVER do.
So here’s what I’ve found out about the elephant in the clip.https://t.co/LmBhHMDEs8 pic.twitter.com/06qiv1ZCrz
— Amanda (@Pandamoanimum) June 15, 2020
Also: https://t.co/5NRrigeWdp
Plus Jabu has a blog: https://t.co/7VuW9VGch0
and an Instagram account:https://t.co/Eu5dHJXMWD
where you can see his progress.
Please don’t ever accuse me of condoning animal abuse.
— Amanda (@Pandamoanimum) June 15, 2020
And if you wish to donate to support Jabu (and his friend Morula) then you can do so here: https://t.co/KYNrxGDerT
— Amanda (@Pandamoanimum) June 15, 2020
Source Twitter @backt0nature H/T @pandamoanimum