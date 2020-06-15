This elephant making a joke with this guy’s hat is the content we all need today

This is such a lovely, amazing, beautiful moment, and it’s all over in 16 seconds flat.

Don’t try to pretend you’re not going to watch it again. And again.

One or two people thought the elephant might be being abused, so the brilliant @pandamoanimum, who was among those who shared the clip, did this.

Source Twitter @backt0nature H/T @pandamoanimum