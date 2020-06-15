This elephant making a joke with this guy’s hat is the content we all need today

This is such a lovely, amazing, beautiful moment, and it’s all over in 16 seconds flat.

An elephant playfully stealing and then returning a wildlife photographer's hat pic.twitter.com/B9yYG5C3aY — Back To Nature (@backt0nature) June 14, 2020

Don’t try to pretend you’re not going to watch it again. And again.

THE ELEPHANT ALSO PUTS THE HAT ON ITS OWN HEAD. THE ELEPHANT MAKES A JOKE AND PRETENDS TO WEAR THE HAT AND I THINK MY HEART JUST BURST. https://t.co/Uva8hsXQH4 — Amanda (@Pandamoanimum) June 14, 2020

Apparently elephant brains light up in reaction to us the same way ours do to puppies. They think we are cute. — Sir Fox (@DemonBob_Badman) June 14, 2020

"hey watch this. Yoink. OH LOOK AT ME I'M A HUMAN HAHAHA HOOPITY-HOO I TAKE TINY POOPS AND HAVE TERRIBLE ANXIETY hahaha just kidding Alan we like to have fun here" https://t.co/iUYsQMGU4V — Sam Sykes (@SamSykesSwears) June 14, 2020

He actually tries it on before giving it back… — Candace (@B0rdertourista) June 14, 2020

I think if you’re sentient enough to mock people you shouldn’t be hunted. https://t.co/nCptlRlraA — Joan Wendland (@BandCgames) June 14, 2020

One or two people thought the elephant might be being abused, so the brilliant @pandamoanimum, who was among those who shared the clip, did this.

I saw this video and just saw a beautiful moment. Then some people said the elephant was beaten into behaving this way and accused me of promoting animal cruelty, which I would NEVER do.

So here’s what I’ve found out about the elephant in the clip.https://t.co/LmBhHMDEs8 pic.twitter.com/06qiv1ZCrz — Amanda (@Pandamoanimum) June 15, 2020

Also: https://t.co/5NRrigeWdp Plus Jabu has a blog: https://t.co/7VuW9VGch0 and an Instagram account:https://t.co/Eu5dHJXMWD where you can see his progress. Please don’t ever accuse me of condoning animal abuse. — Amanda (@Pandamoanimum) June 15, 2020

And if you wish to donate to support Jabu (and his friend Morula) then you can do so here: https://t.co/KYNrxGDerT — Amanda (@Pandamoanimum) June 15, 2020

READ MORE

When Alexandra Burke thought she brought the phrase ‘elephant in the room’ to the UK might be the best thing she’s ever done

Source Twitter @backt0nature H/T @pandamoanimum