The only 5 reactions you need to Peter Hitchens complaining about social-distancing measures

Mail on Sunday columnist, Peter Hitchens, wasn’t having a good Sunday morning, by the look of this tweet, in which he had a good old moan about the injustice of *checks notes* having to keep to a one-way system in a shop, which is for everybody’s safety.

Correction: The arrow system in Oxford is outdoors as well, though still for the purposes of helping people avoid a deadly virus.

Let’s hope he wasn’t expecting sympathy from Twitter.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

Best-selling author and comedy writer, Jim Felton, reminded him of the reason for the sign.

There’ll probably be a “Hurray for Hitchens” on Thursday to mark how he had to walk in a specific direction as he picked out cheese.

READ MORE

Peter Hitchens did an Ed Balls – and we don’t mean he appeared on Strictly

Source Peter Hitchens Image Peter Hitchens, John Anderson screengrab