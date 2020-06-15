The only 5 reactions you need to Peter Hitchens complaining about social-distancing measures

Mail on Sunday columnist, Peter Hitchens, wasn’t having a good Sunday morning, by the look of this tweet, in which he had a good old moan about the injustice of *checks notes* having to keep to a one-way system in a shop, which is for everybody’s safety.

Correction: The arrow system in Oxford is outdoors as well, though still for the purposes of helping people avoid a deadly virus.

Oxford this morning. Stand there. Do this. Wear that. Wait here. Stay home. Now they tell us which way to walk. pic.twitter.com/yv2J92beCJ — Peter Hitchens (@ClarkeMicah) June 14, 2020

Let’s hope he wasn’t expecting sympathy from Twitter.

1.

Peter Hitchens: Natural enemy of Aerosmith and Run DMC. https://t.co/G9YOEYSeF0 — Tiernan Douieb (@TiernanDouieb) June 14, 2020

2.

I feel your pain, man. Here in Ireland they've put contraptions on almost every street corner, and if the red light is on you have to stop.

Is this the kind of "freedom" for which our patriot dead gave their lives? https://t.co/YpJTbQVmWR — Gene Kerrigan (@GeneKerrigan) June 14, 2020

3.

Spare a moment from burying your dead and dodging fascist hit squads to sympathise with poor Peter Hitchens, who saw a sign on the floor. 😢 https://t.co/XjvghHEzcC — Dr Louise Raw (@LouiseRawAuthor) June 14, 2020

4.

How did you even pass a driving test? Or were one-way streets not a thing when you crawled out of the primordial ooze? (Hint: one-way streets are about driver safety. These new markings are about *your* safety. If you can’t grasp this, you’re too dumb not to die of plague.) https://t.co/hObBHg3CX0 — Charlie Stross (@cstross) June 14, 2020

5.

Peter Hitchens is going to be furious if he goes for a drive, especially when he's told to turn left. https://t.co/bo8xoD1gNo pic.twitter.com/qkxURc7vOL — Stuart Macintosh (@stueymaco) June 14, 2020

Best-selling author and comedy writer, Jim Felton, reminded him of the reason for the sign.

There’s a pandemic on, Peter. — James Felton (@JimMFelton) June 14, 2020

There’ll probably be a “Hurray for Hitchens” on Thursday to mark how he had to walk in a specific direction as he picked out cheese.

READ MORE

Peter Hitchens did an Ed Balls – and we don’t mean he appeared on Strictly

Source Peter Hitchens Image Peter Hitchens, John Anderson screengrab