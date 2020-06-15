People have been sharing perfectly punny business names – our 18 favourites

Certain businesses seem to be prone to punny names. Who hasn’t seen a hairdressers called “A Cut Above“, for example?

Voice artist, Jayne Sharp, had an idea for an enterprising chip shop owner.

Is there a chippy called ‘Cod Loves A Fryer’ because if there isn’t then why are we even bothering? — Jayne Sharp (@Jaynesharp) June 14, 2020

Her suggestion got people thinking, and a lot of them chimed in with punny business names they’d seen.

1.

I'm all about hairdressers. Crops and Bobbers, Clippetty doo-dah and, my personal fave- Scissors Palace — Dom Joly (@domjoly) June 14, 2020

2.

There's the Chipping Forecast in Soho if that helps. — wilma Mowbray (@w_mowbray) June 14, 2020

3.

4.

I know there is one called Frying Nemo — scott (@scottschendel83) June 14, 2020

5.

Chip shop near Bosworth field. pic.twitter.com/lOTehYE1Ix — Ken Frew (@FccKen) June 14, 2020

6.

There are a couple of these in Treorchy and Ton Pentre pic.twitter.com/kemUuLTbTt — y=mx+c is my favourite one-liner (@ManFromTex) June 14, 2020

7.

Not far from where James Herriot worked pic.twitter.com/lk8yTuH95c — Hippydave74 (@Hippydave74) June 14, 2020

8.

The takeaway near where I live is called Wok and Roll 😄 — Helen Thomas (@HelenT_26) June 14, 2020

9.