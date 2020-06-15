People have been sharing perfectly punny business names – our 18 favourites

Certain businesses seem to be prone to punny names. Who hasn’t seen a hairdressers called “A Cut Above“, for example?

Voice artist, Jayne Sharp, had an idea for an enterprising chip shop owner.

Her suggestion got people thinking, and a lot of them chimed in with punny business names they’d seen.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

Article Pages: 1 2