People have been sharing perfectly punny business names – our 18 favourites
Certain businesses seem to be prone to punny names. Who hasn’t seen a hairdressers called “A Cut Above“, for example?
Voice artist, Jayne Sharp, had an idea for an enterprising chip shop owner.
Is there a chippy called ‘Cod Loves A Fryer’ because if there isn’t then why are we even bothering?
— Jayne Sharp (@Jaynesharp) June 14, 2020
Her suggestion got people thinking, and a lot of them chimed in with punny business names they’d seen.
1.
I'm all about hairdressers. Crops and Bobbers, Clippetty doo-dah and, my personal fave- Scissors Palace
— Dom Joly (@domjoly) June 14, 2020
2.
There's the Chipping Forecast in Soho if that helps.
— wilma Mowbray (@w_mowbray) June 14, 2020
3.
— Dr Dan (@DonnellyDan) June 14, 2020
4.
I know there is one called Frying Nemo
— scott (@scottschendel83) June 14, 2020
5.
Chip shop near Bosworth field. pic.twitter.com/lOTehYE1Ix
— Ken Frew (@FccKen) June 14, 2020
6.
There are a couple of these in Treorchy and Ton Pentre pic.twitter.com/kemUuLTbTt
— y=mx+c is my favourite one-liner (@ManFromTex) June 14, 2020
7.
Not far from where James Herriot worked pic.twitter.com/lk8yTuH95c
— Hippydave74 (@Hippydave74) June 14, 2020
8.
The takeaway near where I live is called Wok and Roll 😄
— Helen Thomas (@HelenT_26) June 14, 2020
9.
— Gary Brookes (@BrookesGary) June 14, 2020