People love this New Zealand porn awareness ad featuring nude ‘porn actors’

To be filed under ‘if you only watch one advert this week’ comes this rather fabulous porn awareness ad from the other side of the world.

It’s the latest in a series of clever public service announcements about tricky subjects by the New Zealand government, and this one’s all about porn.

Fear not, it’s not as NSFW as it looks.

Brilliantly done.

Other videos in the series tackle topics like cyberbullying, grooming and the ease with which children can access violent content, reports the Guardian.

And you can find the Keep It Real website here.

Source YouTube Keep It Real