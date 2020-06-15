Nigel Farage plans to relaunch the Brexit Party – our 9 favourite takedowns

Just a few days after losing his LBC show, Nigel Farage has announced plans to relaunch the Brexit Party – the limited company of which he holds eight of the fifteen available shares.

While Farage insists the move has been planned for months, they are only now in talks with a publicity company.

The reason given for the comeback of the party, which has been trailing far behind most others in polls, is that Boris Johnson has lost control of Brexit.

Excellent news for racists who want to shell out another 25 quid each again for the Puce Goose's vanity project. Nigel Farage to RELAUNCH Brexit Party claiming Boris 'losing control' of exit https://t.co/EjNQEc0Ztx — Chris Addison (@mrchrisaddison) June 14, 2020

Both the news of the relaunch and the reason given were subject to quite a lot of scepticism.

These were our favourite reactions.

1.

"Okay, those last five bottles of snake oil you sold me made my hair fall out, gave me dropsy, partially blinded me, grew me a vestigial tail and induced shingles, but I'll buy one more bottle." https://t.co/JM6EKFZfZW — Nick Pettigrew (@Nick_Pettigrew) June 14, 2020

2.

Short of banning paella or blowing up the Channel Tunnel it's hard to imagine what Johnson could have done to provide a harder Brexit, but sure, off you go Nigel, important to get the attention. https://t.co/o7niMztK8j — Ian Dunt (@IanDunt) June 14, 2020

3.

Translation – recently unemployed man restarts get rich quick scheme. https://t.co/dL1RLWMDzL — Graham Lithgow (@grahamlithgow) June 14, 2020

4.

Only a desperate cynic would suggest that Farage is relaunching the Brexit Party because he's just been sacked by LBC pic.twitter.com/LRgOTLXRtw — Otto English (@Otto_English) June 14, 2020

5.

Fourth horseman shows up at last https://t.co/dxoEQFl255 — John Harris (@johnharris1969) June 14, 2020

6.

A decade from now, Farage will establish the Church of the Immaculate Brexit https://t.co/IGOtbPWdxc — Jonathan Eyal (@JEyal_RUSI) June 14, 2020

7.

Just cut out the middle-man and start a Patreon, dickhead. https://t.co/MkWdezvUZu — John Rain CBE (@MrKenShabby) June 14, 2020

8.

As inspiring as Police Academy III: Back in Training https://t.co/b4oGSWsqDM — Alexander Clarkson (@APHClarkson) June 14, 2020

9.

Grifters gotta grift https://t.co/5uDjVC4eLe — John Bull (@garius) June 14, 2020

If you were wondering just how badly the party’s polling has been, here’s the latest result.

It’s hard to remember that just over a year ago the Brexit Party and the Lib Dems had both led our Westminster voting intention polls, relegating the Tories and Labour into third place #thisisnotnormal pic.twitter.com/8Zp3Hpv04w — YouGov (@YouGov) June 12, 2020

Farage might need to get a real job.

Image Telegraph screengrab