Our 7 favourite funny reactions to this unfortunate weather forecast green screen moment

You probably know that weather maps aren’t really where the forecasters are pointing, but added via green-screen technology.

The same technology is often used to show the viewers images of the weather conditions or just the locality, which is how this unfortunate – or very fortunate – positioning ended up happening.

We applaud Alex O’Brien for being able to laugh at herself. We also applaud these people for their very funny reactions.

1.

2.

And a fifty percent chance of me COMING FOR YOUR SOUL!!!!!!!" https://t.co/KVbeG80NtY — SchrodingersCOVID (@SchrodingersCO2) June 12, 2020

3.

4.

5.

TV mets always trying to be the centaur of attention https://t.co/oHlRImJsDU — Steve Silver (@SteveTSRA) June 11, 2020

6.

Sunny with outbreaks of antichrist — Catwoman (@TheSiouxfan) June 13, 2020

7.

The new Lion, Witch & the Wardrobe looks interesting… https://t.co/VvxHBXLRvE — AutonoMush (@MushKat) June 12, 2020

These days, green screen isn’t the only hazard weather forecasters need to watch out for.

This is the best weather forecast in the history of television news pic.twitter.com/LhmoJDCkbZ — Andrew Feinberg (@AndrewFeinberg) April 30, 2020

READ MORE

That’s not thunder – it’s Owain the weather man on drums

Source Alex O’Brien Image Alex O’Brien