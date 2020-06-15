CBeebies had a message for viewers about racism and it went viral because it was so well done

The good people of CBeebies had a message for their viewers in the light of recent – and indeed, not so recent – events and it went viral because it was simply perfect.

Over to Ben Cajee, who had this to say.

If only other people managed to put it so eloquently. Here’s just a glimpse of all the things people were saying about it over the weekend.

Last word to @ben_cajee.

