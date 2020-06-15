CBeebies had a message for viewers about racism and it went viral because it was so well done

The good people of CBeebies had a message for their viewers in the light of recent – and indeed, not so recent – events and it went viral because it was simply perfect.

Over to Ben Cajee, who had this to say.

If only other people managed to put it so eloquently. Here’s just a glimpse of all the things people were saying about it over the weekend.

CBeebies, summing up in 1 short minute what so many find so difficult to understand. Thank you for teaching our children to be the best they can be xx pic.twitter.com/8EWvF7s1Ec — Amy Keen (@amymkeen) June 12, 2020

2020 gets weirder by the second…because now, if there was a CBeebies Party, I'd vote for them. https://t.co/1Iy865EtGQ — Sim Crowther 🇪🇺🇫🇷🇦🇹🇨🇭❄️🏂🏔️ (@CrowtherSim) June 13, 2020

Brilliant – we turned on the TV at lunchtime just as this was ending, we heard Ben say “one day you will be older and will be looking after the world” so I was coming to Twitter to ask you where we could see it again. Have now shown it to my 5yo & 3 yo. They’ve got this. 💪🌈 🌍 — New Malden Mum (@NM_Mum) June 12, 2020

In under a minute, @CBeebiesHQ makes the clearest, most inclusive statement that anyone can understand. https://t.co/X2sqm7Cbnk — Justin Lewis (@WhenIsBirths) June 12, 2020

As a mother of a strong five year old girl who has experienced racist language towards her, this message means a lot. It will be shared in my home and beyond. Bravo CBeebies. https://t.co/oDdKv3CKQr — Krupa Padhy (@KrupaPadhyBBC) June 12, 2020

Last word to @ben_cajee.

Straight from my heart 🖤 https://t.co/63FZRqnq7n — Ben Cajee (@ben_cajee) June 12, 2020

Source @CBeenbiesHQ