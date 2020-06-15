CBeebies had a message for viewers about racism and it went viral because it was so well done
The good people of CBeebies had a message for their viewers in the light of recent – and indeed, not so recent – events and it went viral because it was simply perfect.
Over to Ben Cajee, who had this to say.
A message from our house to yours. 🖤@ben_cajee pic.twitter.com/KEiCvYHFkl
— CBeebies Grown-Ups 🎉 (@CBeebiesHQ) June 12, 2020
If only other people managed to put it so eloquently. Here’s just a glimpse of all the things people were saying about it over the weekend.
I'm not crying. You're crying. Shut up. https://t.co/YYMV2A2yNN
— Russ (@RussInCheshire) June 12, 2020
CBeebies, summing up in 1 short minute what so many find so difficult to understand. Thank you for teaching our children to be the best they can be xx pic.twitter.com/8EWvF7s1Ec
— Amy Keen (@amymkeen) June 12, 2020
2020 gets weirder by the second…because now, if there was a CBeebies Party, I'd vote for them. https://t.co/1Iy865EtGQ
— Sim Crowther 🇪🇺🇫🇷🇦🇹🇨🇭❄️🏂🏔️ (@CrowtherSim) June 13, 2020
Brilliant – we turned on the TV at lunchtime just as this was ending, we heard Ben say “one day you will be older and will be looking after the world” so I was coming to Twitter to ask you where we could see it again. Have now shown it to my 5yo & 3 yo. They’ve got this. 💪🌈 🌍
— New Malden Mum (@NM_Mum) June 12, 2020
In under a minute, @CBeebiesHQ makes the clearest, most inclusive statement that anyone can understand. https://t.co/X2sqm7Cbnk
— Justin Lewis (@WhenIsBirths) June 12, 2020
— Rob Walker (@llamedos77) June 12, 2020
As a mother of a strong five year old girl who has experienced racist language towards her, this message means a lot. It will be shared in my home and beyond. Bravo CBeebies. https://t.co/oDdKv3CKQr
— Krupa Padhy (@KrupaPadhyBBC) June 12, 2020
Last word to @ben_cajee.
Straight from my heart 🖤 https://t.co/63FZRqnq7n
— Ben Cajee (@ben_cajee) June 12, 2020
