This cat’s impressive eating technique is giving people goals

Lawyer and Twitter user, Luke in Philadelphia, has shared a clip of two of his cats sharing a bowl of food, only one of them – Guinness the tabby – is making sure to get the lion’s share with a pretty unusual eating technique.

The tweet went viral and has been viewed more than seven million times in less than two days, as well as being retweeted almost 180,000 times.

Here’s some of what people have been saying about it.

If you were at all concerned about Guinness’ physique – don’t be. He’s a fine figure of a feline.

Features Editor, Jessica Banov, thought the cat’s jaw action looked familiar.

We can’t argue with that.

Source Luke in Philadelphia Image Luke in Philadelphia