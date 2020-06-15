This cat’s impressive eating technique is giving people goals

Lawyer and Twitter user, Luke in Philadelphia, has shared a clip of two of his cats sharing a bowl of food, only one of them – Guinness the tabby – is making sure to get the lion’s share with a pretty unusual eating technique.

what in the world kind of pig cat eats like this pic.twitter.com/q1LojIN6bY — Luke in Philadelphia (@tramL116) June 13, 2020

The tweet went viral and has been viewed more than seven million times in less than two days, as well as being retweeted almost 180,000 times.

Here’s some of what people have been saying about it.

Behold, my spirit animal https://t.co/fkNmxcSsZU — Cats Against Humanity™ (@CatsVsHumanity) June 15, 2020

This cat is incredible.

Goals. https://t.co/uOFdqfzeGn — Caro Sheridan (@splityarn) June 14, 2020

The black cat is like "ok Carl wtf" — Toxicus Ingenium #BLM (@ToxNox8694) June 14, 2020

If you were at all concerned about Guinness’ physique – don’t be. He’s a fine figure of a feline.

people are suggesting that I try “portion control” and even implying that my cat is “overweight” when he is obviously very skinny and perfect pic.twitter.com/8gVGypEJx3 — Luke in Philadelphia (@tramL116) June 14, 2020

Features Editor, Jessica Banov, thought the cat’s jaw action looked familiar.

Giving hungry hungry hippos a bad name. https://t.co/nPU03lSQdV — Jessica Banov (@jessicabanov) June 14, 2020

We can’t argue with that.

via Gfycat

