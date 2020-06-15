‘Best 52 seconds of television I’ve watched in a long time’
‘The best 52 seconds of television I’ve watched in a long time,’ says @davecribb on Twitter and he’s not kidding.
This is perfect. It’s basically Brent reading a Partridge script, and it’s the best 52 seconds of television I’ve watched in a long time. pic.twitter.com/VDOBjd4rO5
— Dave Cribb (@davecribb) June 14, 2020
And just in case you’re wondering who it is.
I AM AWARE OF THIS MAN’S WORK. I got captivated by him a while back. He’s called Rob Locke. When he gets onto selling products on here, it’s quite something 😆https://t.co/ZxE8b4MxsV
— Kate Holmes (@MsKateHolmes) June 14, 2020
And then this happened.
Just came upstairs and only caught this but, assuming someone has told him that he’s being talked about on Twitter 😂 pic.twitter.com/4URD4av7wQ
— Lan (@LaniCDF) June 15, 2020
Oh amazing. I love him
— Dave Cribb (@davecribb) June 15, 2020
And it all reminded us of this brilliant video, for reasons which will become immediately obvious.
Since #AlanPartridge is back on our screens, let's revel in the best #AccidentalPartridge ever courtesy of Derek Thompson. pic.twitter.com/VhVawEDZNg
— Lucas Swain (@LucasSwain95) February 25, 2019
Wonderful.
Source @davecribb