The Mail on Sunday asked what’s become of tolerant Britain and these 4 responses were in no doubt
You’ll no doubt have seen the terrible scenes in London yesterday where police were attacked by demonstrators, many of whom were far-right activists, and more than 100 people were arrested.
It got the Mail on Sunday wondering what’s become of Britain these days with a front page that asked this.
And while these four responses don’t say it all – what could? – they do say an awful lot.
— James Felton (@JimMFelton) June 13, 2020
— Chris Addison (@mrchrisaddison) June 13, 2020
— Richard Littler (@richard_littler) June 13, 2020
— Danny Wallace 🇪🇺 (@dannywallace) June 13, 2020
And just in case they (or anyone else) needs a reminder, here are those front pages shared by @jimmfelton just a little bit closer up.
To conclude …
‘What HAS become of the tolerant Britain we love?’ asks one of the most intolerant, rabble-rousing newspapers on the market. pic.twitter.com/eLKZ9teNiV
— Tim Walker (@ThatTimWalker) June 13, 2020