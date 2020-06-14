The Mail on Sunday asked what’s become of tolerant Britain and these 4 responses were in no doubt

You’ll no doubt have seen the terrible scenes in London yesterday where police were attacked by demonstrators, many of whom were far-right activists, and more than 100 people were arrested.

It got the Mail on Sunday wondering what’s become of Britain these days with a front page that asked this.

And while these four responses don’t say it all – what could? – they do say an awful lot.

And just in case they (or anyone else) needs a reminder, here are those front pages shared by @jimmfelton just a little bit closer up.

