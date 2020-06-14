The Mail on Sunday asked what’s become of tolerant Britain and these 4 responses were in no doubt

You’ll no doubt have seen the terrible scenes in London yesterday where police were attacked by demonstrators, many of whom were far-right activists, and more than 100 people were arrested.

It got the Mail on Sunday wondering what’s become of Britain these days with a front page that asked this.

And while these four responses don’t say it all – what could? – they do say an awful lot.

Absolutely no idea pic.twitter.com/BJJP4mgC0K — James Felton (@JimMFelton) June 13, 2020

"Who killed all the chickens?" asked the fox with feathers in its mouth. pic.twitter.com/FrfyGKnL1W — Richard Littler (@richard_littler) June 13, 2020

I don't think the Mail on Sunday reads the Mail on Sunday. pic.twitter.com/kWZYEfYjCL — Danny Wallace 🇪🇺 (@dannywallace) June 13, 2020

And just in case they (or anyone else) needs a reminder, here are those front pages shared by @jimmfelton just a little bit closer up.

