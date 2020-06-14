The Mail on Sunday asked what’s become of tolerant Britain and these replies were in no doubt
You’ll have seen by now the terrible scenes in London yesterday where police were attacked by demonstrators, many of whom were far-right activists, and more than 100 people were arrested.
It got the Mail on Sunday wondering what’s become of ‘the tolerant Britain we love’ with a front page that asked this.
And while these four responses don’t say it all – what could? – they do say an awful lot.
And just in case they (or anyone else) needs a reminder, here are those front pages shared by @jimmfelton just a little bit closer up.
To conclude …
‘What HAS become of the tolerant Britain we love?’ asks one of the most intolerant, rabble-rousing newspapers on the market. pic.twitter.com/eLKZ9teNiV
— Tim Walker (@ThatTimWalker) June 13, 2020
