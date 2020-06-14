David Attenborough commentating on this clip of Donald Trump on a ramp is just perfect

You may already have watched the clip of Donald Trump being very, very careful walking down a ramp at the weekend.

It got lots of people talking about it, as you might imagine, and now @skolanach has put a David Attenborough commentary over the top of it and it’s absolute perfection.

Beautifully done! And just in the interests of balance and all that, here’s what Trump had to say later.

Righto, Mr President! It’s not normally big or clever to make fun of someone’s appearance, but in his case, obviously, the world makes an exception.

Source @skolanach H/T @faceless_vegan