David Attenborough commentating on this clip of Donald Trump on a ramp is just perfect

You may already have watched the clip of Donald Trump being very, very careful walking down a ramp at the weekend.

Trump descended a ramp extremely carefully at the end of his West Point speech today pic.twitter.com/uMG3KyB1V1 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 13, 2020

It got lots of people talking about it, as you might imagine, and now @skolanach has put a David Attenborough commentary over the top of it and it’s absolute perfection.

Donald Trump narrated by Sir David Attenborough #TrumpIsNotWell pic.twitter.com/iaOWApFdQp — ElElegante101 (@skolanach) June 14, 2020

Beautifully done! And just in the interests of balance and all that, here’s what Trump had to say later.

The ramp that I descended after my West Point Commencement speech was very long & steep, had no handrail and, most importantly, was very slippery. The last thing I was going to do is “fall” for the Fake News to have fun with. Final ten feet I ran down to level ground. Momentum! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 14, 2020

Righto, Mr President! It’s not normally big or clever to make fun of someone’s appearance, but in his case, obviously, the world makes an exception.

