Blue Peter tackled racism and it went viral because it was so brilliantly done

Blue Peter tackled racism this week for reasons which won’t need explaining here and it went viral because it was so brilliantly done.

Have a watch for yourself. It’s two minutes very well spent.

This is fantastic. Full marks to the Blue Peter team. This would never have happened when I was a kid – the world would have been a better place today if it had. pic.twitter.com/doA4NuMSyP — Barnaby Edwards (@BarnabyEdwards) June 12, 2020

And it’s quite extraordinary, you might think, that they managed to do it so much better than certain politicians and so-called world leaders (depending on what you think of the politicians and ‘world leaders’, obviously).

https://twitter.com/dannywallace/status/1271506065339961344?s=20

Just the actual best https://t.co/QQNgPwRLX7 — Lauren Laverne (@laurenlaverne) June 12, 2020

Blue Peter is more grown up than half the media https://t.co/Al9Cc4gQ00 — Gavin Curnow (@GavinCurnow) June 12, 2020

Source @BarnabyEdwards @CBBC