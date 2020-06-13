Blue Peter tackled racism and it went viral because it was so brilliantly done

Blue Peter tackled racism this week for reasons which won’t need explaining here and it went viral because it was so brilliantly done.

Have a watch for yourself. It’s two minutes very well spent.

And it’s quite extraordinary, you might think, that they managed to do it so much better than certain politicians and so-called world leaders (depending on what you think of the politicians and ‘world leaders’, obviously).

https://twitter.com/dannywallace/status/1271506065339961344?s=20

Source @BarnabyEdwards @CBBC