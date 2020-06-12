This thread about a Captain America Covid-19 conspiracy theory is a wild ride

This is just a great thread by someone who was totally dismissive of a friend’s Covid-19 conspiracy theory linking the global pandemic to 2011 movie, Captain America.

But there was something about it that he couldn’t stop thinking about and well, let @whmullally, who posted the thread on Twitter, take up the story.

It looks so familiar. What is it? I began to investigate. pic.twitter.com/WRmtlaeDkK — William Mullally 🚮 (@whmullally) June 11, 2020

At first I thought it reminded me of a YA novel cover design from that era. I went through all the main ones until I remembered the Divergent cover had the same color scheme, but not quite the same design. Close, but no cigar pic.twitter.com/XHYgyrOyM1 — William Mullally 🚮 (@whmullally) June 11, 2020

I enlisted my friend Wes for help, who found a clearer screenshot and zoomed in and it felt even more familiar but we couldn’t quite place it. pic.twitter.com/Qe2Cx5G3q8 — William Mullally 🚮 (@whmullally) June 11, 2020

I figured out the filming date of the scene—23 April 2011. pic.twitter.com/BdkpgGykiv — William Mullally 🚮 (@whmullally) June 11, 2020

I looked up every movie and broadway show released from April through the summer. Nothing. pic.twitter.com/vBST41Xm6w — William Mullally 🚮 (@whmullally) June 11, 2020

I started watching random YouTube videos and looking for images from April 2011 in Times Square. No clear view of the poster. Wes started scouring Bing and google street view. pic.twitter.com/wyPExDL1QB — William Mullally 🚮 (@whmullally) June 11, 2020

Finally, Wes found this pic.twitter.com/5CGRWAb56t — William Mullally 🚮 (@whmullally) June 11, 2020

We recognized the logo and the color scheme. We cracked the case. pic.twitter.com/VeOKPdxZNE — William Mullally 🚮 (@whmullally) June 11, 2020

Boom!

And here are just a few of the things people said after it went viral – very viral – on Twitter.

He has risen. Know his noodley goodness pic.twitter.com/TVVZyDwdh7 — Brandon Cabrera (@CabreraBear42) June 11, 2020

You've done it! You've proven the flying spaghetti monster is behind it all! — Viral Spiral (@grailsnail) June 11, 2020

This thread just doubled my lifespan thank you pic.twitter.com/AOl3KETzbz — Omar Najam (@OmarNajam) June 11, 2020

