“Mastermind with Tommy Robinson” is as hilarious as you’d expect
If you saw Tommy Robinson‘s – or actually, Stephen Yaxley-Lennon‘s – most recent video rant, you have our sincere condolences, but we have the perfect antidote.
Watch him again, but this time with the Nico Yearwood treatment.
MASTERMIND with TOMMY ROBINSON! 🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/IbXsMlYrkA
— Nico Yearwood (@neeksman) June 10, 2020
There! Doesn’t that feel better? These people know.
Haha this is great. 👍🏾👍🏾👍🏾👍🏾👍🏾 https://t.co/Z6ULxrGUD8
— Adil Ray OBE (@adilray) June 11, 2020
This guy has t t t timing 😂 Love it ! https://t.co/vtc024r8mx
— Gina Bellman (@Ginabellman) June 11, 2020
This is the most 🤩
— Tez (@tezilyas) June 10, 2020
Who knew he knew? 👌🏾 pic.twitter.com/MRMwzISCIg
— SurreyUltra (@SurreyUltra) June 11, 2020
😂😂😂😂😂 @neeksman 👏🏾 https://t.co/D1eef94I7A
— Guztavo Khanage (@GuzKhanOfficial) June 11, 2020
Banged https://t.co/8dpMMlNHsT
— Kae Kurd (@KaeKurd) June 11, 2020
We wonder what Little Mix thought of it.
from Little Mix GIFs via Gfycat
