“Mastermind with Tommy Robinson” is as hilarious as you’d expect

If you saw Tommy Robinson‘s – or actually, Stephen Yaxley-Lennon‘s – most recent video rant, you have our sincere condolences, but we have the perfect antidote.

Watch him again, but this time with the Nico Yearwood treatment.

MASTERMIND with TOMMY ROBINSON! 🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/IbXsMlYrkA — Nico Yearwood (@neeksman) June 10, 2020

There! Doesn’t that feel better? These people know.

Haha this is great. 👍🏾👍🏾👍🏾👍🏾👍🏾 https://t.co/Z6ULxrGUD8 — Adil Ray OBE (@adilray) June 11, 2020

This guy has t t t timing 😂 Love it ! https://t.co/vtc024r8mx — Gina Bellman (@Ginabellman) June 11, 2020

This is the most 🤩 — Tez (@tezilyas) June 10, 2020

We wonder what Little Mix thought of it.

from Little Mix GIFs via Gfycat

READ MORE

Tommy Robinson’s own words used against him (again) in this hilarious sketch

Source Nico Yearwood Image Nico Yearwood, BBC