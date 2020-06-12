“Mastermind with Tommy Robinson” is as hilarious as you’d expect

If you saw Tommy Robinson‘s – or actually, Stephen Yaxley-Lennon‘s – most recent video rant, you have our sincere condolences, but we have the perfect antidote.

Watch him again, but this time with the Nico Yearwood treatment.

There! Doesn’t that feel better? These people know.

We wonder what Little Mix thought of it.

from Little Mix GIFs via Gfycat

Source Nico Yearwood Image Nico Yearwood, BBC