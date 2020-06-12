Some Hollywood celebrities made an anti-racism video and it went about as well as you’d expect

A bunch of Hollywood celebrities have done an anti-racism video and it’s fair to say not everyone appreciated it.

You can’t doubt their good intentions or the message behind it, obviously. It’s just everything else about it, basically. Have a watch for yourself.

regret to inform you the celebs are at it again pic.twitter.com/pfORBiqvrX — Marlow Stern (@MarlowNYC) June 11, 2020

The 2-minute video features people including – Google, Google – Aaron Paul, Sarah Paulson, Kesha, Kristen Bell, Justin Theroux, Debra Messing, Bryce Dallas Howard, Julianne Moore and Stanley Tucci.

And here are our favourite things people said about it.

they've been out of work for a few months and need to *ACT* — Marlow Stern (@MarlowNYC) June 11, 2020

What are they auditioning for — Stone Cold Jane Austen (@AbbyHiggs) June 11, 2020

Ending Racism: The Musical — Marlow Stern (@MarlowNYC) June 11, 2020

you would think they would memorize their lines before their big scene…… — zack (@speculativegay) June 11, 2020

when they do that bizzare actors cadence it makes the whole thing 200x more transparently performative — Tom (@TomAaargh) June 11, 2020

It's like great actors doing bad acting. Cringeworthy. — mariannegarvey (@garveyshuffle) June 11, 2020

And this.

Terrible lack of diversity in this video. https://t.co/TY7zZGVcjd — Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) June 11, 2020

Oh, and this.

who will take responsibility for this video https://t.co/i1stBHRkcB — Nish Kumar (@MrNishKumar) June 11, 2020

Source @MarlowNYC