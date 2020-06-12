Our 7 favourite funny reactions to Lord Sugar boasting about his new plane

With many businesses unable to open and even more workers either struggling on part-time wages, furlough money or less, it’s good to see that the wealthier in society are being sensitive to the difficulties and not flaunting their – oh!

Collected the New plane today flew it down From Knoxville to Pompano beach pic.twitter.com/bbktcPXxc0 — Lord Sugar (@Lord_Sugar) June 10, 2020

Understandably, some people were not impressed with the tech entrepreneur’s display.

In a pandemic, where people are losing their jobs, where there is poverty, homelessness and food banks. Sugar tits fancies having a new plane. https://t.co/KLVM6gbdvI — [email protected] #NotMeUs (@expressionessd1) June 11, 2020

This lot decided to pile on the mockery, and very funny it was too.

1.

What I love about Lord Sugar is he’s so good at judging the mood of a nation 😂😂 https://t.co/uQ7vJzEqJq — Jason Manford (@JasonManford) June 11, 2020

2.

I’m in a stationary queue at the tip in my VW golf. It’s good to keep one another in the loop. pic.twitter.com/9eqZ40N6oD — Shappi Khorsandi (@ShappiKhorsandi) June 11, 2020

3.

drove my ford fiesta to homebase today but you don’t see me tweeting about it. either way i’m horny hbu?? — Joe Lycett (@joelycett) June 11, 2020

4.

I just ordered a new shed – so you know – living the fucking dream. — Malcolm Tucker Esq 🕷 (@Tucker5law) June 11, 2020

5.

Real man of the people there everyone. So pleased he got a matching hat for his new plane whilst unemployment and child poverty soars. What a man👏👏👏 https://t.co/FqBNYlK0Gt — Geoff Linton (@TheGeoffLinton) June 11, 2020

6.

Just checked … best route is via The Bermuda Triangle. https://t.co/GuxIQKpkne — John Mackin (@mackin_john) June 11, 2020

7.

We need such similar lives.

Today, I have sat on the sofa, had rice krispies whilst sat in my dressing gown.. Thinking about going on a plane on holiday.

So similar. https://t.co/wQpwcythC8 — Craig (@craig_dw) June 11, 2020

A tweeter named Pedro had a slogan idea for Lord Sugar’s cap.

Spent a fortune on a plane and all I got was this shitty matching cap…. https://t.co/Uy5guJxfCJ — Pedro (@Toblueforyou) June 11, 2020

He probably got the bag and shoes, too.

READ MORE

Lord Sugar doesn’t think raising tax for the rich is a good idea – 8 totally unsurprised responses

Source Lord Sugar Image Lord Sugar