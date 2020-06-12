David Bowie asking MTV why they don’t play more black artists has gone viral all over again

For reasons which presumably won’t need explaining, this video of David Bowie asking MTV why they don’t play more black artists has gone viral all over again.

It’s quite the watch, as shared by @motelsiren on Twitter.

And just some of the things people were saying about it.

Reminds us of the time he predicted the internet in 1999.

READ MORE

This David Bowie quote was tweeted by his son Duncan and it’s making everyone think, maybe because it’s true

Source @motelsiren