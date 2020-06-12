For reasons which presumably won’t need explaining, this video of David Bowie asking MTV why they don’t play more black artists has gone viral all over again.

It’s quite the watch, as shared by @motelsiren on Twitter.

thinking about this 1983 interview where David Bowie point blank period asks MTV why they don’t play Black artists pic.twitter.com/H36PQhqrNA — lauren milici (@motelsiren) June 11, 2020

And just some of the things people were saying about it.

When the interviewee becomes the interviewer. Well done job by Bowie getting him to admit what MTV was doing. — Robin DesCamp (@AskDesCamp) June 11, 2020

David Bowie. What a damn king he was. https://t.co/ACDqwysN7Z — PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) June 12, 2020

He was amazing. He nails the interviewer to the wall with such elegance when he says, "that's very interesting." — culpepperwilliams (@cwhello) June 11, 2020

The last 5 seconds where the guy admits that scaring white ppl is the reason ..and Bowie realizing he got em 👌 https://t.co/MnYWgUq9On — Antoine Hardy (@Slangdini) June 12, 2020

There's more of this interview here. Bowie continues to put him on the spot. He would have made a good journalist! https://t.co/Kq6ApQXThp — Dan (@LargeAdultSun) June 11, 2020

thank you so much for posting this it’s a great clip but also it looks like i just found the source of my favorite reaction gif pic.twitter.com/ZutU4leY4b — nikki justice (@nikkinoterica) June 11, 2020

Reminds us of the time he predicted the internet in 1999.

