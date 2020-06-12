A reminder that John Cleese predicted the rise of the Karens

The term ‘Karen’ has come to refer to a certain type of angry, entitled woman – the sort who asks to see the manager for no good reason and Twitter storms over whether it is sexist will likely rumble on forever.

Although we’ve only noticed Karens over the last few years, it seems John Cleese saw them coming long before that.

Never forget I was the first to study and warn you about the 'Karen.' Her evolution over the decades from ruining films to demanding to see a manager has been quite extraordinary. From my special How to Irritate People. #karen pic.twitter.com/0VKBaUy6Jg — John Cleese (@JohnCleese) June 10, 2020

Twitter was impressed by the Monty Python prescience.

Insight:

Karen isn't a new generational problem. It may be an ancient archetype of the insufferable woman.

A Karen got John the Baptist killed. https://t.co/ZRadz3flAf — Dr. Plasma's Whitepills 🇭🇰 (@plasmarob) June 11, 2020

John Cleese was ahead of the curve https://t.co/g6cSVtjIkv — Alex deCourville (@AlextheD) June 10, 2020

And you sir have won the universe with this 👌😆🤷‍♂‍ — Salem (@Salem06927700) June 10, 2020

Happily, not all Karens have had their sense of humour removed.

This has simply gone too far. Who do I speak to about this harassment? 🤣 https://t.co/y72SncE3GG — KarenClark (@karenrclark) June 10, 2020

