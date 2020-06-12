A reminder that John Cleese predicted the rise of the Karens

The term ‘Karen’ has come to refer to a certain type of angry, entitled woman – the sort who asks to see the manager for no good reason and Twitter storms over whether it is sexist will likely rumble on forever.

Although we’ve only noticed Karens over the last few years, it seems John Cleese saw them coming long before that.

Twitter was impressed by the Monty Python prescience.

Happily, not all Karens have had their sense of humour removed.

Source John Cleese Image Monty Python