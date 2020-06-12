Simply 25 of the funniest things we saw this week
Welcome to the Poke’s coronavirus-free joke zone. Please wear your masks and stay at least two metres from anyone from other households – unless they are part of your support bubble.
Now wash your hands.
1.
i don't wanna brag but i'm so good at identifying traffic lights, crosswalks, and trees out of a set of nine pictures now
— jack nye the stupid guy (@JackWilliamRtF) June 9, 2020
2.
when the moon hits your eye
like a latte with chai
pret a manger
— Mollie Goodfellow (@hansmollman) June 5, 2020
3.
I was waiting in line outside B&Q yesterday when a mate called and asked how big the queue was?
I said ‘the same size as the B’
— Sean Goldsmith (@radiogoldsmith) June 7, 2020
4.
In France, a Royal Yacht is a normal yacht with a slice of cheese on top
— Cromerty York – Voiceover With Own Studio & Cake (@Cromerty) June 8, 2020
5.
Pray for the viscountess pic.twitter.com/5G3zwdEC50
— Lucie Toblerone (@msloobylou) June 8, 2020
6.
I wish I’d seen this sign earlier; I’ve lost SO many dice games with squirrels. pic.twitter.com/guxPHjoZwO
— Roy Manterfield (@MumblingNerd) June 7, 2020
7.
A clitoris has 8000 nerve endings and it’s still not as sensitive has a man with a sports avi, 17 followers and 🇺🇸 in their avi
— Lauren Elizabeth (@yesimLAbaby) June 8, 2020
8.
Fucking hell, how fast was that rollercoaster going? pic.twitter.com/8aN4JR1qBe
— Paul Eaton (@GannetPaul) June 9, 2020
9.
We are all lying in the gutter but some of us are looking at the kebab shop.
— Paul (@bingowings14) June 8, 2020
10.
ME: [watching my young son on his toy phone] aww so cute he's pretending to call someone!
SON: [under breath] it's done [hangs up]
— Michael Spicer (@MrMichaelSpicer) June 6, 2020
11.
Why do they call them firefighters and not Dennis Watermen? pic.twitter.com/6fOvk41vya
— Jim Crowfoot (@CrowfootJim) June 5, 2020
12.
Bit harsh, @WordPress 😳 pic.twitter.com/lDSvMDw4TO
— helen ayres (@Raphaelite_Girl) June 7, 2020