Simply 25 of the funniest things we saw this week

Welcome to the Poke’s coronavirus-free joke zone. Please wear your masks and stay at least two metres from anyone from other households – unless they are part of your support bubble.

Now wash your hands.

1.

i don't wanna brag but i'm so good at identifying traffic lights, crosswalks, and trees out of a set of nine pictures now — jack nye the stupid guy (@JackWilliamRtF) June 9, 2020

2.

when the moon hits your eye

like a latte with chai

pret a manger — Mollie Goodfellow (@hansmollman) June 5, 2020

3.

I was waiting in line outside B&Q yesterday when a mate called and asked how big the queue was? I said ‘the same size as the B’ — Sean Goldsmith (@radiogoldsmith) June 7, 2020

4.

In France, a Royal Yacht is a normal yacht with a slice of cheese on top — Cromerty York – Voiceover With Own Studio & Cake (@Cromerty) June 8, 2020

5.

Pray for the viscountess pic.twitter.com/5G3zwdEC50 — Lucie Toblerone (@msloobylou) June 8, 2020

6.

I wish I’d seen this sign earlier; I’ve lost SO many dice games with squirrels. pic.twitter.com/guxPHjoZwO — Roy Manterfield (@MumblingNerd) June 7, 2020

7.

A clitoris has 8000 nerve endings and it’s still not as sensitive has a man with a sports avi, 17 followers and 🇺🇸 in their avi — Lauren Elizabeth (@yesimLAbaby) June 8, 2020

8.

Fucking hell, how fast was that rollercoaster going? pic.twitter.com/8aN4JR1qBe — Paul Eaton (@GannetPaul) June 9, 2020

9.

We are all lying in the gutter but some of us are looking at the kebab shop. — Paul (@bingowings14) June 8, 2020

10.

ME: [watching my young son on his toy phone] aww so cute he's pretending to call someone! SON: [under breath] it's done [hangs up] — Michael Spicer (@MrMichaelSpicer) June 6, 2020

11.

Why do they call them firefighters and not Dennis Watermen? pic.twitter.com/6fOvk41vya — Jim Crowfoot (@CrowfootJim) June 5, 2020

12.