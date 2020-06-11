A man spent 15 seconds working out why this guy was staring at him from a car
‘Was trying to figure out why this guy wouldn’t stop staring at me from his car,’ says mikec433 over on the subReddit called ‘confusing_perspective.’
And those last two words are the clue as to what’s going on.
‘Turns out it’s just an advertisement on the car behind it.’
Still took us a while to work it out but we think we’ve got it now.
‘I like to believe you were having an intensifying stare-off for at least fifteen minutes.’ MoonSpankRaw
‘It was 15 seconds which doesn’t sound like much, but trust me it was long enough for me to realize how dumb I am.’ mikec433
‘At least the fella is smiling instead of looking menacing.’ B0BNELS0N
‘Lol…that’s a good one.’ C9177
Source Reddit u/mikec433