A man spent 15 seconds working out why this guy was staring at him from a car

‘Was trying to figure out why this guy wouldn’t stop staring at me from his car,’ says mikec433 over on the subReddit called ‘confusing_perspective.’

And those last two words are the clue as to what’s going on.

‘Turns out it’s just an advertisement on the car behind it.’

Still took us a while to work it out but we think we’ve got it now.

‘I like to believe you were having an intensifying stare-off for at least fifteen minutes.’ MoonSpankRaw ‘It was 15 seconds which doesn’t sound like much, but trust me it was long enough for me to realize how dumb I am.’ mikec433 ‘At least the fella is smiling instead of looking menacing.’ B0BNELS0N ‘Lol…that’s a good one.’ C9177

