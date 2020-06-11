Tommy Robinson left speechless after racism was explained to him has gone viral all over again

As you may have read elsewhere, Stephen Yaxley-Lennon (also known as Tommy Robinson) has been predictably chuntering away in the sidelines of the discussion going on about racism in society, especially if it involves statues.

So what better time to revisit this clip of Yaxley-Lennon from a BBC3 show called Free Speech back in 2013 in which he was left speechless after having structural racism explained to him by rapper Akala.

It went viral all over again because, well, have a watch for yourself.

And here are just a few of the things people said about it.

His mouth opened but no words came out. Here’s a longer clip from the BBC3 show …

… and you can find Akala on Twitter here.

Source @TheBirmingham6 H/T Indy100