Tommy Robinson left speechless after racism was explained to him has gone viral all over again

As you may have read elsewhere, Stephen Yaxley-Lennon (also known as Tommy Robinson) has been predictably chuntering away in the sidelines of the discussion going on about racism in society, especially if it involves statues.

So what better time to revisit this clip of Yaxley-Lennon from a BBC3 show called Free Speech back in 2013 in which he was left speechless after having structural racism explained to him by rapper Akala.

It went viral all over again because, well, have a watch for yourself.

Akala destroying 'fringe bigot' Tommy Robinson is still one of the best moments ever for explaining structural racismpic.twitter.com/2F0pQwW1RP — Bernie bro (@TheBirmingham6) June 10, 2020

And here are just a few of the things people said about it.

Akala is brilliant – very articulate on many issues, eg knife crime. His book on race and class is excellent I'm told – waiting to borrow it from my son! — MigrantBird (@on_a_perch) June 10, 2020

I would ask the mainstream media to give Akala a show of his own, to inform and educate the public, about any topic he chooses. He has that knack to make the academic mundane boring stuff, exciting enough to hold the attention of the average viewer. Inspirational I think. — Tahir Bin Hussain #Forensic in'it! (@TahirBinHussai2) June 10, 2020

Something very satisfying to watch a bully being owned by logic, intelligence, and the truth. — cynical. But warming to your bad. 😍 (@WycheNick) June 10, 2020

Just love the look of 'what do I say to comeback to that, bit out my depth here" look slapped all over his chevy chase at the end of the video. 🤣🤣 — Faz Sayyed (@fabsayyed) June 10, 2020

His mouth opened but no words came out. Here’s a longer clip from the BBC3 show …

… and you can find Akala on Twitter here.

Source @TheBirmingham6 H/T Indy100