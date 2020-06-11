The “lads” guarding their local cenotaph have become a meme – our 10 favourites

Statues of slave traders and other racists have been getting it in the neck, left, right and centre.

Sometimes literally.

After a monument to Winston Churchill picked up a bit of graffiti and the statue of Edward Colston was shoved into the harbour, some people came to their defence.

Yes, really.

"I love history to the point that I'm defending statues of slave owners" Here are some historical facts about Churchill "FUCK YOU HE SAVED US FROM HITLER" — James Felton (@JimMFelton) June 10, 2020

I like all the people who are like “oh well I guess we’ll just take down every statue of everyone who has ever been racist then!!!” like that isn’t the idea — Mollie Goodfellow (@hansmollman) June 10, 2020

A bunch of *checks notes* “lads” from Plymouth decided to make sure their local cenotaph came to no harm.

PLYMOUTH lads protecting their cenotaph today. Big Respect to them 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/AHFXHqTv9A — Nigel🇬🇧 (@Nigel21915926) June 7, 2020

Twitter found their hard-man stance a bit laughable, and turned them into a meme. It’s like they’ve got their own monument – in comedy form.

1.

CILLA lads protecting their lady today. Big Respect to them 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/ShdI3X4DxH — Nooruddean (@BeardedGenius) June 9, 2020

2.

Nice to see the Plymouth lads protecting Al Fayed and his Michael Jackson statue today pic.twitter.com/Jjsi7yuOyA — Jonathan Tomlinson (@notmyrealmood) June 10, 2020

3.

That's class, some lads are out protecting the Colston statue 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/8GWTWhXzLV — David (@di1cox) June 8, 2020

4.

The lads of Colchester aren't having any of that BLM nonsense at their statue 🙌 pic.twitter.com/WP6OANDuas — josie (@josiemayblue) June 10, 2020

5.

Dorch boys down Brewery Sqaure protecting the horse statue, fair play lads 🇬🇧👏🏼 pic.twitter.com/TlNlqNeeUL — Flyn Scott-Reilly (@flyn_sr) June 10, 2020

6.

Im heading down with the lads to protect this statue pic.twitter.com/ReAQ4Q1hxj — Gerard Murphy (@gmurphy27) June 10, 2020

7.

Good to see the lads out protecting the Jebidiah Springfield statue yesterday pic.twitter.com/x3J0P3LWip — Brad Goddard (@brad_goddard) June 10, 2020

8.

me and the plymouth lads on our way to tokyo to protect the gundam statue 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/9xWUDKtlcN — chris (@hzlrbbt) June 10, 2020

9.

A38 lads protecting their orange elephant slide today. Big Respect to them 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/6urQBxKMFK — Eve Price (@Eve_Pricey) June 10, 2020

10.

Me and the lads on our way to protect some statues. pic.twitter.com/QQcEtFx1Br — Jonny Sharples (@JonnyGabriel) June 7, 2020

Finally, perhaps even bad people should get to have their statues left standing if it means we can all roundly mock them.

I'm laughing so hard please keep this one pic.twitter.com/j2cpcJwfPp — selene (@oceanselene) June 9, 2020

