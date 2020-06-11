The “lads” guarding their local cenotaph have become a meme – our 10 favourites

Statues of slave traders and other racists have been getting it in the neck, left, right and centre.

Sometimes literally.

After a monument to Winston Churchill picked up a bit of graffiti and the statue of Edward Colston was shoved into the harbour, some people came to their defence.

Yes, really.

A bunch of *checks notes* “lads” from Plymouth decided to make sure their local cenotaph came to no harm.

Twitter found their hard-man stance a bit laughable, and turned them into a meme. It’s like they’ve got their own monument – in comedy form.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

Finally, perhaps even bad people should get to have their statues left standing if it means we can all roundly mock them.

READ MORE

Peter Shilton’s hot take on the statue debate left a bit of an open goal – the only 5 shots on target you need to read

Image @BeardedGenius