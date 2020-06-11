Someone bought a pair of shoes online and got more than they bargained for

We’ve occasionally bought stuff online and it hasn’t quite arrived as expected – sometimes the wrong size, occasionally the wrong colour – but this, well this is simply next level stuff.

It’s someone who ordered a pair of shoes and got rather more than they bargained for.

Look!

The exchange was shared by @goulcher on Twitter and you can find lots more of this sort of thing courtesy of the good people of @depopdrama on Twitter and on Instagram here.

Here are just a few of the things people said about it.

An onion tied to the belt makes a great accessory to a new pair of shoes pic.twitter.com/lSkSI7JooG — Sam McQueen (@samuel_mcqueen) June 10, 2020

Did she cook her shoes — joe (@goulcher) June 10, 2020

‘Feel free to throw them’… vs posting the onion back to her? 😂😂 — Alissa Burn (@Alissa_Comms) June 10, 2020

This story has multiple layers. — Chris Ward :: #BlackLivesMatter (@christopherward) June 10, 2020

Last word (apart from who the hell peels an onion with a peeler?) goes to @stateofselling on Twitter.

Multitasking has it’s downfalls pic.twitter.com/s9aIos7sAu — The State Of Selling (@StateOfSelling) June 11, 2020

It certainly does.

Source @goulcher