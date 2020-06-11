Someone bought a pair of shoes online and got more than they bargained for
We’ve occasionally bought stuff online and it hasn’t quite arrived as expected – sometimes the wrong size, occasionally the wrong colour – but this, well this is simply next level stuff.
It’s someone who ordered a pair of shoes and got rather more than they bargained for.
Look!
The exchange was shared by @goulcher on Twitter and you can find lots more of this sort of thing courtesy of the good people of @depopdrama on Twitter and on Instagram here.
Here are just a few of the things people said about it.
An onion tied to the belt makes a great accessory to a new pair of shoes pic.twitter.com/lSkSI7JooG
— Sam McQueen (@samuel_mcqueen) June 10, 2020
Did she cook her shoes
— joe (@goulcher) June 10, 2020
‘Feel free to throw them’… vs posting the onion back to her? 😂😂
— Alissa Burn (@Alissa_Comms) June 10, 2020
This story has multiple layers.
— Chris Ward :: #BlackLivesMatter (@christopherward) June 10, 2020
Last word (apart from who the hell peels an onion with a peeler?) goes to @stateofselling on Twitter.
Multitasking has it’s downfalls pic.twitter.com/s9aIos7sAu
— The State Of Selling (@StateOfSelling) June 11, 2020
It certainly does.
Source @goulcher