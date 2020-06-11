2020’s Pride Month has been hampered by the importance of protecting people from Covid-19, but that doesn’t mean the issues surrounding LGBTQ+ rights can’t take centre stage.

This clip from 2012 is a powerful watch that has gone viral all over again and is well worth two minutes of your time.

‘Preacher speaks out against gay rights and then … wait for it,’ says Slaughterpig09 over on Reddit.

It’s a Reverend called Phil Snider, in case you were wondering, and here are just a few of the things people were saying about it.

‘I have never changed my opinion on someone so quickly.’ SuccinctSavage ‘Directed by m knight shyamalan.’ woot0 ‘His point was very good, and yet potentially too nuanced. People behind didn’t really seem to get the message en masse.’ jaytee158 ‘Yeah, the masses can be pretty fucking stupid. It’s one of the bigger issues we face. It’s difficult to discus very real and very important issues when a large chunk of the populace is staring off into space with drool running down their chin.’ EbenHSHD

After the clip went viral the Rev Phil Snider later wrote this on his blog.

‘The last few hours have been a bit of a whirlwind for me, to say the least. I’m really heartened by all of the emails, Facebook messages, and kind words that I’ve received over the last 24 hours. As I read each one, I don’t see them simply as messages that seek to affirm a particular talk I gave on a particular night in Springfield, MO (as grateful as I am for such affirmations), but rather, I view them as a reflection of the thousands — indeed, the millions — of people who, on a daily basis, are journeying together because we believe that our world can be a better place, a fairer place, a more beautiful place — for all people and not just for some — and we won’t stop calling for a more beautiful world to be born. ‘I’m also grateful for all of the people who have come before us — many whose names history won’t recall — who have allowed us to be where we are now, on whose shoulders we stand. ‘These folks may not be famous — more times than not they are friends or family members who have bravely told their story, often in the face of major consequences. They are the ones who have brought us to this place, and we carry their stories with us as we try to build a a more just world.’

You can find him here.

Source Reddit Slaughterpig09