We love how these 13 apps might have looked back in the 80s
Argentinian graphic designer, Luli Kibudi, has created a collection of images – Once Appin A Time – showing the equivalents of our favourite apps – 80s style.
It’s a hipster’s dream come true and we love the nostalgia.
See for yourself.
1. Facebook
2. Pinterest
3. YouTube
4. WhatsApp
5. Netflix
6. GMail
7. LinkedIn
8. iCloud
9. Spotify
10. Microsoft Word
11. Wikipedia
12. Slack
13. Domestika
We notice she hasn’t made one for Twitter – presumably because it’s hard to depict angry randomers barging into other people’s conversations to yell “DIDN’T HAPPEN!”
READ MORE
If Tinder existed in the 1980s
Source Luli Kibudi H/T Bored Panda Image Luli Kibudi