We love how these 13 apps might have looked back in the 80s

Argentinian graphic designer, Luli Kibudi, has created a collection of images – Once Appin A Time – showing the equivalents of our favourite apps – 80s style.

It’s a hipster’s dream come true and we love the nostalgia.

See for yourself.

1. Facebook

2. Pinterest

3. YouTube

4. WhatsApp

5. Netflix

6. GMail

7. LinkedIn

8. iCloud

9. Spotify

10. Microsoft Word

11. Wikipedia

12. Slack

13. Domestika

We notice she hasn’t made one for Twitter – presumably because it’s hard to depict angry randomers barging into other people’s conversations to yell “DIDN’T HAPPEN!”

Source Luli Kibudi H/T Bored Panda Image Luli Kibudi