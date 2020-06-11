Elmo and his dad show the best way to talk to little kids about racism

If you’ve found the Black Lives Matter protests and the events that caused them to happen stressful, imagine how worrying it must all seem to children.

In conjunction with CNN, Sesame Street held a “town hall” – an address to the public featuring politicians and experts – on racism, to help parents and carers find a way to explain the issues and events to children.

Atlanta’s Mayor, Keisha Lance Bottoms – alongside two CNN journalists and Big Bird – took questions and gave child-friendly advice on how to combat racism.

It also featured Elmo and his dad, Louie, who had a very moving chat about the protests.

“Not all streets are like Sesame Street.”

People found the clip helpful and moving.

The reason they pulled this off so brilliantly is that they’re old hands at anti-racism down on Sesame Street.

You can watch the whole thing here if you want to.

READ MORE

This outtake from Sesame Street proves that Elmo is as wholesome as you’d expect

Source CNN Image CNN